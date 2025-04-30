The Future of Cat Vaccines: Market to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2029

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Vaccine Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cat vaccine market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising emergence of new diseases in cats, increasing prevalence of animal diseases, increasing livestock population of animals, increasing population of companion animals, and increasing zoonotic diseases.



The cat vaccine market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.78 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising trend of pet ownership, increasing disposable income, increasing demand for veterinary services, government and veterinary organization initiatives, and growing awareness of animal health among people.

Major trends in the forecast period include development of advanced cat vaccines, innovative and more effective products, novel vaccine technologies, innovations in combination vaccines, and the development of personalized vaccinations.



The rise in zoonotic diseases is expected to drive the growth of the cat vaccine market. Zoonotic diseases are infections that can transfer from animals to humans through various pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. These diseases can be transmitted via direct contact, vectors, or contaminated environments. Common zoonotic diseases include Lyme disease, rabies, toxoplasmosis, salmonellosis, and brucellosis. Factors contributing to the increase in zoonotic diseases include climate change, antibiotic resistance, and wildlife trade. Cat vaccines help manage these diseases by reducing the risk of transmission from cats to humans. For instance, they protect against diseases such as toxoplasmosis and cat scratch fever.

By vaccinating cats, the impact of zoonotic diseases on human health is mitigated, supporting public health and creating a healthier environment for both pets and their owners. According to a February 2024 report from the Government of the United Kingdom, England saw 335 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 273 cases in the same period in 2022. This increase underscores the growing demand for cat vaccines driven by rising zoonotic diseases.



Key players in the cat vaccine market are innovating with products such as NOBIVAC NXT vaccines, which use advanced Ribonucleic acid (RNA)-particle technology to boost immune responses and enhance vaccine effectiveness. This technology involves RNA molecules encased in nanoparticles that deliver genetic instructions to cells, prompting them to produce specific proteins that trigger a targeted immune response.

For example, in June 2024, MSD Animal Health Inc. launched the NOBIVAC NXT Rabies portfolio, including NOBIVAC NXT Feline-3 Rabies and NOBIVAC NXT Canine-3 Rabies. These vaccines offer robust protection against rabies for cats and dogs without adjuvants or preservatives, improving safety while maintaining efficacy. They stimulate both humoral and cell-mediated immune responses for comprehensive protection against the rabies virus.



In September 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, based in Germany, acquired Saiba Animal Health AG, a Switzerland-based company specializing in cat vaccines. This acquisition aligns with Boehringer Ingelheim's strategy to expand its portfolio and leverage Saiba's expertise in the field.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Cat Vaccine Market Characteristics



3. Cat Vaccine Market Trends and Strategies



4. Cat Vaccine Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Cat Vaccine Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Cat Vaccine PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Cat Vaccine Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Cat Vaccine Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Cat Vaccine Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Cat Vaccine Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Cat Vaccine Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Vaccine Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Modified or Attenuated Live

Inactivated

Other Vaccine Types

6.2. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Disease Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Feline Leukemia

Feline Panleukopenia

Feline Respiratory Diseases

Feline Rabies

Other Diseases

6.3. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

6.4. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Injectables

Intranasal

Oral

6.5. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Veterinary Clinics

Pet Stores

Online Retailers

6.6. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Modified or Attenuated Live, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis (FVR) Vaccine

Feline Calicivirus (FCV) Vaccine

Feline Panleukopenia (FPV) Vaccine

6.7. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Inactivated, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Inactivated Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV) Vaccine

Inactivated Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) Vaccine

6.8. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Vaccine Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

7-29. Cat Vaccine Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Cat Vaccine Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



30. Cat Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Cat Vaccine Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Cat Vaccine Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Merck & Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.3. Zoetis Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.4. MSD Animal Health Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

30.2.5. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



31. Cat Vaccine Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

31.2. Ceva Sante Animale

31.3. Virbac

31.4. Neogen Corporation

31.5. Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

31.6. Jinyu Bio-technology Co. Ltd.

31.7. Ourofino Animal Health SA

31.8. Biogenesis Bago SA

31.9. Valley Vet Supply

31.10. HIPRA Corporation

31.11. Bioveta aS

31.12. China Animal Husbandry Group

31.13. Veterinary Pharmaceutical Solutions

31.14. Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

31.15. KM Vet Pharm Sdn Bhd.



32. Global Cat Vaccine Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Cat Vaccine Market



34. Recent Developments in the Cat Vaccine Market



35. Cat Vaccine Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Cat Vaccine Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Cat Vaccine Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Cat Vaccine Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies

