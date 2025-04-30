Exporters & Importers Get Smarter with New Export Genius Dashboard

NEW DELHI, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Export Genius, a renowned name in global trade data, has announced the launch of its newly upgraded dashboard - designed to help exporters, importers, analysts, and business owners work more efficiently and make smarter trade decisions.

In a world where trade is evolving rapidly, having raw data isn’t just enough. Businesses need access to trade data with the right tools to make sense of it. That’s exactly what this new dashboard delivers.

“At Export Genius, we know how tough it can be to tackle trade data,” says Ankur Gupta, the Founder. “That’s why our new features don’t just add more data, instead they turn it into clear insights you can act on.”





Built For You - Features That Solve Real Trade Challenges

We’re excited to introduce powerful new tools that save you time, reduce guesswork, and make trade data truly actionable.

Global Search

All Your Country Data, United In One View

Global Search brings all your subscribed countries’ trade data onto one screen, so you no longer have to jump between reports or pages. You get a unified view that makes spotting trends, tracking demand and supply, and making smart decisions easier.

All Summary

A Full Market Snapshot - Even Beyond Your Plan

All Summary delivers a complete market snapshot about which country’s data to explore. It shows sample trade details (origins, buyers, quantities) alongside rising demand and active markets, so you can instantly spot opportunities.

By combining real data on trade trends and preview access, it helps you pick the countries worth unlocking and focus on the markets that align with your goals.

Custom Sorting

Shape Your Data To Fit Your Goals

Custom Sorting lets you arrange and filter your trade data - by HS code, country, date, importer, or supplier - in whatever order suits your workflow.

Ready to Experience the New Dashboard?

Book a personalized walkthrough, visit Export Genius or request a demo today!

About Export Genius:

Export Genius is a global trade intelligence platform helping businesses of all sizes turn raw import-export data into actionable insights. With coverage in 190+ countries, we serve thousands of customers with the tools they need to identify markets, track competitors, and make smarter trade decisions.

