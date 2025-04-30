Pesticides Market Innovations and Regulations Report 2025 | Growing Use of Pesticides in Commercial Greenhouses Expands Market for Indoor and Controlled-Environment Agriculture

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pesticides - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pesticides was valued at US$126.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$181.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.

Key Market Trends and Drivers

Pesticides are crucial in modern agriculture, ensuring crop health against pests, weeds, and diseases. The rise in global food demand, spurred by population growth, has heightened the necessity for effective pest control. Advances in formulation have produced pesticides that are more targeted and environmentally friendly, pivotal for sustainable agricultural practices.



Farmers rely on pesticides due to intensified farming practices, pest resistance, and climate change. Integrated pest management (IPM) strategies now blend chemical and biological controls to minimize environmental harm and bolster crop productivity. Economic pressures further necessitate pesticides to maintain competitive yields.



Innovations and Regulations Impacting the Industry

The pesticide industry is transforming through technology and regulatory changes. Biopesticides, derived from natural materials, offer eco-friendly alternatives targeting specific pests. Digital advancements such as drones for precision application enhance efficiency. Regulatory tightening around harmful chemicals is driving innovation toward safer solutions.



Market Growth Drivers

A growing global population projects a surge in food demand, driving the need for advanced farming practices and pest management solutions. Expansion into new agricultural areas introduces diverse pest challenges, while trade patterns and climate change escalate pest prevalence. Innovations in pesticide technology, coupled with the popularity of biopesticides, fuel market growth. Regulatory shifts encourage safer product development, improving market resilience.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Pesticides market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Product Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Product Types)

Formulation Type (Synthetic Pesticides, Bio-Pesticides, Other Formulation Types)

Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Commercial Crops, Plantation Crops, Turfs & Ornamentals, Other Crop Types)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Herbicides segment, which is expected to reach US$75.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Insecticides segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Herbicides segment, which is expected to reach US$75.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Insecticides segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $32.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $45.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation and more.

: Coverage of players such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), Dow DuPont Inc., FMC Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 123 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $126.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $181.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Pesticides - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Demand for Food Security Propels Growth in Pesticide Usage in Agriculture

Increasing Focus on Sustainable Farming Expands Addressable Market for Bio-Based and Organic Pesticides

Advances in Precision Agriculture Technologies Drive Adoption of Targeted and Efficient Pesticide Applications

Rising Concerns Over Crop Loss and Yield Enhancement Here's How It Spurs Demand for High-Performance Pesticides

Growing Consumer Preference for Residue-Free Produce Strengthens the Business Case for Eco-Friendly Pesticides

Expansion of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Systems Accelerates Growth in Low-Toxicity and Selective Pesticides

Surge in Invasive Pests and Climate Change-Related Crop Threats Expands Market for Pesticides in Climate-Resilient Agriculture

Growing Adoption of Biopesticides and Natural Pest Control Solutions Here's How It Drives Growth in Green Pesticide Alternatives

Rising Focus on Organic Farming Expands Market Opportunity for Non-Synthetic Pesticide Solutions

Advances in Drone and Aerial Pesticide Application Technologies Propel Growth in Precision Pesticide Deployment

Growing Use of Pesticides in Commercial Greenhouses Expands Market for Indoor and Controlled-Environment Agriculture

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF

Bayer

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Dow DuPont Inc.

FMC Corporation

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinochem Group

Syngenta AG

