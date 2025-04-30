National Advertising Division Recommends Oral Essentials Discontinue "Microbiome Safe" Claim for Lumineux Mouthwash

New York, NY , April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by competitor GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Oral Essentials, Inc. discontinue the claim that its Lumineux mouthwash products are “Microbiome Safe.”

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited challenge process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

To back its “microbiome safe” claim, Oral Essentials submitted an in vitro study examining the effect of four mouthwash variants on five prominent species of bacteria linked to plaque, gingivitis, and cavities. The study reported the use of mouthwash did not decrease the population of any of the five strains of bacteria.

NAD found the in vitro study was not a good fit to support the challenged claim. In this study, only five out of the numerous species of bacteria in the mouth were tested, which is insufficient to support a claim that the product is safe for the entire microbiome.

NAD also questioned the in vitro study’s real-world relevance to consumer use and noted that although the study concluded that there was “[n]o decrease” for every strain of bacteria tested, the numbers reveal that some strains did see a decrease in population.

NAD therefore concluded that Oral Essentials has not met its burden of providing a reasonable basis for the claim that its mouthwash products are “Microbiome Safe” and recommended the challenged claim be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Oral Essentials stated, “As a strong supporter of NAD, Oral Essentials will follow NAD’s recommendations.”

