Bipolar Disorder Pipeline Insight 2025 | In-Depth Review of Over 20 Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)- Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive analysis of over 20 companies and pipeline drugs in the bipolar disorder segment. This report provides detailed profiles of pipeline drugs, including both clinical and nonclinical stage products, and highlights therapeutics based on product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, alongside inactive pipeline products.

Bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression, is a mental health condition defined by severe mood swings, including highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression), affecting sleep, energy, behavior, and daily activity performance. Significant types are Bipolar I, characterized by prolonged manic episodes, Bipolar II, marked by depressive episodes and hypomanic episodes, and Cyclothymic Disorder, characterized by prolonged mild mood fluctuations.

The development of pharmaceuticals targeting bipolar disorder involves companies desperately looking for novel treatment approaches to improve patient outcomes. Emerging therapies in the pipeline include notable developments from Lyndra Therapeutics, Alzamend Neuro, Inc., and SK Bio-Pharmaceuticals.

Key Emerging Drugs in Pipeline:

LYN-005 (Lyndra Therapeutics): An oral weekly risperidone, LYN-005 is under Phase III development for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The STARLYNG-1 study has shown a favorable pharmacokinetic profile compared to daily immediate-release Risperdal.

An oral weekly risperidone, LYN-005 is under Phase III development for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The STARLYNG-1 study has shown a favorable pharmacokinetic profile compared to daily immediate-release Risperdal. AL001 (Alzamend Neuro, Inc.): A patented ionic cocrystal technology involving lithium, proline, and salicylate, AL001 has completed Phase IIA trials for multiple disorders, including bipolar disorder.

A patented ionic cocrystal technology involving lithium, proline, and salicylate, AL001 has completed Phase IIA trials for multiple disorders, including bipolar disorder. SKL-PSY (SK Bio-Pharmaceuticals): A novel candidate under Phase I development, SKL-PSY shows a rapid onset of therapeutic effects for depression and bipolar disorder.

The report elaborates on the projects pursued by around 20 companies in the bipolar disorder arena, examining possible challenges and opportunities influencing R&D. The innovation-driven therapeutic pipeline is segmented into different developmental phases, from early stages to mid and late stages, covering key details of preclinical candidates and inactive drugs. Routes of administration vary across oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and topical applications. Furthermore, molecule types range from recombinant fusion proteins to small molecules and gene therapy.

The collaborative and strategic landscape involves numerous mergers, acquisitions, and licensing activities among key stakeholders such as Lyndra Therapeutics, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, and COMPASS Pathways. The collaborations aim to overcome current therapeutic limitations through novel technologies. The report offers insights into recent trends, clinical studies, and regulatory designations facilitating therapeutic advancements for bipolar disorder.

Pivotal Aspects Covered:

Comprehensive Pipeline Analysis and Therapeutic Assessment

Impact of Novel Drugs on Current Treatment Scenarios

Unmet Needs and Emerging Therapies

Key Collaborations and Industry Developments

The report is a valuable resource for understanding the future trajectory of bipolar disorder therapeutics, depicting a detailed picture of current developments and providing substantial market insights for stakeholders.

Company Coverage:

Lyndra Therapeutics

Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

SK Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals

COMPASS Pathways

NRx Pharmaceuticals

Sage therapeutics

Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

Neumora Therapeutics

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression): Overview

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)- The Publisher's Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

LYN-005: Lyndra Therapeutics

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

AL001: Alzamend Neuro, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

SKL-PSY: SK Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Key Companies



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Key Products



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)- Unmet Needs



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)- Market Drivers and Barriers



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Analyst Views



Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Key Companies





For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/moydnb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.