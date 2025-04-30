Casino Management Systems Market 2025-2030: Advanced Technologies Fuel Growth

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Management Systems - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Casino Management Systems Market is projected to witness a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.28% during the forecast period.

The reliance on tourism in developing countries has bolstered the casino industry, with governments permitting the establishment of casinos as a strategy to attract international visitors. A notable industry development includes the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) classification of AXES.ai's platform as a Level One Trusted Blockchain Solution by the Government Blockchain Association (GBA) in April 2023. This recognition highlights the technological advancements being integrated into casino operations.

Casino management systems continue to evolve with the incorporation of facial recognition, license plate readers, and advanced analytics to curtail fraud and ensure regulatory compliance. Providers such as International Game Technology PLC, Novomatic AG, Bally Technologies Inc., and Konami Gaming Inc. are at the forefront of these innovations, constantly enhancing their offerings to create new growth opportunities.

The pandemic initially posed challenges to the land-based casino sector due to restrictive measures, but the post-pandemic landscape is poised for growth, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometrics. These developments are expected to reinvigorate demand for casino management systems, addressing emerging needs in security and operational efficiency.

With the burgeoning online gambling industry, traditional casinos are increasingly establishing digital platforms to leverage this trend. In regions like North America, there is a growing emphasis on integrating analytics to boost competitiveness and customer engagement. Regulatory frameworks are aligning to facilitate the expansion of both land-based and online casinos, with systems in place to support responsible gaming initiatives.

In April 2023, International Game Technology PLC implemented the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system at Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter, enhancing the gaming and loyalty program experience for guests. This installation exemplifies the industry's strategic focus on combining cutting-edge technology with consumer insights to optimize operations.

The market remains moderately fragmented, with regional players contributing to increased competition through flexible pricing models and localized solutions. Notably, in November 2022, International Game Technology PLC extended its partnership with Loto-Quebec to deliver an enhanced version of its INTELLIGENT video lottery system, featuring improved analytics and gaming standards compliance.

Key Topics Covered

INTRODUCTION Study Assumptions and Market Definition

Scope of the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET INSIGHTS Market Overview

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers Threat of New Entrants Threat of Substitutes Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

Assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Market Drivers Booming International Tourism Growth of the Gaming Industry

Market Challenges Rise of Online Casinos Stringent Regulatory Environment

MARKET SEGMENTATION Purpose Accounting and Handling Security and Surveillance Hotel Management Analytics Player Tracking Media Management Marketing and Promotions

By End-user Small and Medium Casinos Large Casinos

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Company Profiles International Game Technology PLC Novomatic AG Bally Technologies Inc. Konami Gaming Inc. Winsystems Inc. TCS John Huxley Aristocrat Leisure Limited Apex Gaming Technology MICROS Systems Inc. (Renamed Oracle Hospitality) Agilysys Amatic Industries GmbH Bluberi Gaming Technologies Inc. Decart Ltd.

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

