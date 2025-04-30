Refrigeration Lubricants Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts and Competitive Intelligence Report, 2025-2030

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigeration Lubricants - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Refrigeration Lubricants Market size is estimated at USD 3.67 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 4.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period (2025-2030).

The emergence of new-generation refrigeration lubricants optimized for energy efficiency, increasing momentum in the global HVACR industry, and recovering automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the refrigeration lubricants market. On the flip side, phasing out of existing refrigerants due to constant regulations amendments is expected to hinder the market's growth. Augmenting prominence for nano lubricant technology and a gain in demand for cryogenic applications are expected to unveil new opportunities for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, with the most significant consumption from the countries such as India and China.

The refrigeration lubricants market has a higher degree of fragmentation owing to multiple emission regulations in various countries. Key players (not in any particular order) in the market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Fuchs, IdemitsuKosan Co. Ltd, and PETRONAS Lubricants International.

Refrigeration Lubricants Market Trends

Increasing Momentum in the Global HVACR Industry

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Emergence of New Generation Refrigeration Lubricants Optimized for Energy Efficiency

4.1.2 Increasing Momentum in the Global HVACR Industry

4.1.3 Recovering Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Phasing out of Existing Refrigerants due to Constant Regulations Amendments

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size in Revenue)

5.1 By Base Oil

5.1.1 Mineral Oil Lubricant

5.1.1.1 Paraffinic Oil

5.1.1.2 Naphthenic Oil

5.1.1.3 Aromatic Oil

5.1.2 By Synthetic Lubricant

5.1.2.1 Synthetic Hydrocarbon

5.1.2.1.1 Polyalphaolefin (PAO)

5.1.2.1.2 Alkylated Aromatics

5.1.2.1.3 Polybutene

5.1.2.2 By Ester

5.1.2.2.1 Diester

5.1.2.2.2 Polyol Ester

5.1.2.2.3 Phosphate Ester

5.1.2.2.4 Polymer Ester

5.1.2.3 Polyalkylene Glycols (PAG)

5.1.2.4 Other Synthetic Lubricants

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Air Conditioning

5.2.1.1 Transportation

5.2.1.1.1 Automotive

5.2.1.1.2 Other Modes of Transportation (Rail Road, Airways, and Marine)

5.2.1.2 Other Air Conditioning Applications (Stationary Applications)

5.2.2 Refrigeration (Household, Industrial, and Cryogenics)

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 BVA Oil

6.4.4 Chevron Corporation

6.4.5 China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.6 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC Group)

6.4.7 CPI Fluid Engineering

6.4.8 ENEOS Corporation

6.4.9 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.10 Fuchs

6.4.11 HP Lubricants

6.4.12 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

6.4.13 Isel

6.4.14 Kluber Lubrication

6.4.15 Kuwait Petroleum

6.4.16 Matrix Specialty Lubricants B.V.

6.4.17 Parker Hannfin Corp

6.4.18 PETRONAS Lubricants International

6.4.19 Shell plc

6.4.20 Tazzetti S.p.A.

6.4.21 TotalEnergies

6.4.22 Xaerus Performance Fluids International



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Augmenting Prominence for Nano Lubricant Technology

7.2 Gain in Demand for Cryogenic Applications

