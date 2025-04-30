U.S. Refrigerated Trucking Market Outlook, 2030: Agriculture and Pharmaceuticals Drive Demand

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Refrigerated Trucking - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025-2030)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Refrigerated Trucking Market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, driven by significant developments in consumer demand and industry requirements. The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the industry with lockdown restrictions and labor shortages, yet a recovery is underway as markets stabilize.

Agriculture continues to be a major end-user of refrigerated trucking, owing to the sector's growth and increase in trade. With over two million farms in the US, the agriculture sector's reliance on refrigerated logistics is paramount, supported by a real estate value totaling approximately USD 2.9 trillion.

The importance of refrigerated trucking within the food supply chain endures, especially highlighted during the pandemic. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry has demonstrated a high demand for these services, reinforcing the sector's significant role in ensuring the effective distribution of perishable goods.

The US refrigerated trucking market remains fragmented, with key players like C.R. England Inc., Prime Inc., and KLLM Transport Services dominating. As the market heads towards consolidation, strategic mergers and acquisitions are anticipated.

Consumer Demand for Packaged Foods is Surging

The consumption of packaged foods is experiencing robust growth, significantly impacting the demand for refrigerated vehicles. Enhanced by rising consumer spending, the market for frozen and packaged goods like snacks, dairy products, and prepared meals continues to expand. Innovations and the shift towards premium products, such as gluten-free and organic options, further amplify this demand.

The pandemic reshaped American food-spending behaviors, shifting consumer focus to grocery stores and online purchasing. Despite challenges due to temporary closures of hospitality venues, online sales of packaged foods grew by 12% in 2021, reflecting changing consumption patterns.

Strong Demand from the Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are major contributors to the refrigerated trucking market's growth. With significant reforms allowing for the introduction of new medicines, temperature-controlled transportation is essential for maintaining pharmaceutical product efficacy. This demand is bolstered by the federal regulations set by the FDA regarding the transport and storage of medical products.

The US commands about 45% of the global pharmaceutical market with a notable production increase. Technological advancements in handling temperature-sensitive products, alongside growing investments in new branded medicines, underscore the necessity of refrigerated trucking solutions.

