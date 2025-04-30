Industrial Gearbox Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Gearbox Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Gearbox Market was valued at USD 30.6 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 47.5 Billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.60%.



This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of industrial automation across diverse sectors and the continuous advancement in gearbox technology. Industrial gearboxes play a crucial role in automated applications such as CNC machines, robots, conveyor systems, and assembly lines. These systems require gearboxes that deliver high torque while maintaining compact designs to ensure accurate power transmission.

The rising demand for heavy-duty machinery across industries further accelerates market expansion. The growing need for infrastructure, public works, and construction globally has also fueled the demand for industrial gearbox drives in construction machinery. Gearboxes are essential in cranes, lifts, hoists, and material-handling equipment, providing high reliability and durability in demanding applications.



In 2024, the helical segment of the industrial gearbox market accounted for USD 10.5 billion. The planetary segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% from 2025 to 2034. Helical gears, known for their smooth operation, durability, and capacity to handle high loads, are widely utilized in industries such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and robotics. The automotive industry, particularly with the growing production of automatic transmission vehicles and the increasing shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), is a significant source of demand for helical gears. The aerospace industry also relies on helical gears for their ability to function effectively in harsh conditions, making them ideal for use in flights, drones, and space applications.

Asia Pacific leads the demand for helical gears, driven by its strong automobile manufacturing base, with countries like China, Japan, and India serving as major suppliers. Europe also plays a pivotal role due to its focus on alternative power and advanced automotive technologies.



The wind power segment accounted for approximately 24% of the industrial gearbox market in 2024, driven by increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources. Offshore wind farms, which require high-capacity and efficient gearboxes capable of withstanding harsh environmental conditions, have fueled this growth.

The adoption of automation in industries such as warehousing and logistics has further boosted the demand for secure and effective gearboxes in conveyor systems and automated machinery. The growing popularity of electric cars has also transformed gearbox demand, as EVs require specialized gearboxes that support high torque and transmit energy efficiently.



In 2024, indirect sales dominated the distribution channel, accounting for over 71% of the market share. Companies typically prefer direct distribution channels for large-scale industrial applications where customization and bulk purchases are essential. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises prefer purchasing from industrial equipment distributors who stock a wide variety of gearboxes from different brands. Some companies source gearboxes from OEMs when specialized gearboxes are needed for equipment or machinery.



In North America, the United States led the industrial gearbox market in 2024, holding around 80% of the regional market share and generating an estimated USD 7.2 billion in revenue. The US market's expansion is fueled by advancements in gearbox technology, rising demand from multiple industries, and growing interest in specialized gearboxes. Increasing automation in industries like manufacturing and energy has driven demand for efficient gearboxes, while investments in renewable energy, particularly wind power, continue to create opportunities for market growth.

The rise of EVs in the automotive sector further contributes to the increasing need for compact, high-torque gearboxes in driveline and steering systems.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $47.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3 Technological landscape

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Rise of industrial automation across various sectors

3.6.1.2 Advancement in overall gearbox technology

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High maintenance requirement

3.6.2.2 Gear wear and failure

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Helical

5.3 Bevel

5.4 Worm

5.5 Planetary

5.6 Others (spur, spiral, etc.)



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Power, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Small (up to 500 kW)

6.3 Medium (500 kW to 10 MW)

6.4 Large (above 10 MW)



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use Industry, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Wind power

7.3 Material handling

7.4 Construction

7.5 Marine

7.6 Energy

7.7 Transportation

7.8 Others (agriculture, mining etc.)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Direct sales

8.3 Indirect sales



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abex Corporation

Bonfiglioli

Davall Gears

Elecon Engineering

Flender

HJ Corporation

Ishibashi Manufacturing

Kissling

Nippon Gear

Premium Transmission

Schaeffler

Stober Antriebstechnik

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

WM Berg

ZF Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgzjbw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.