Smart Pills Market Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034, with Profiles of ANX Robotica, Bodycap, CapsoVision, Check-Cap, etectRx, Intromedic, Medtronic, Otsuka, Olympus and RF

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Pills Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Pills Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions are major factors fueling this growth. As the healthcare industry shifts toward minimally invasive technologies, smart pills are revolutionizing diagnostics and treatment approaches. These ingestible medical devices, equipped with sensors, microchips, and wireless communication capabilities, enable real-time patient monitoring, precise drug delivery, and enhanced disease tracking.

The growing need for personalized medicine and remote healthcare solutions is further accelerating market adoption, as smart pills offer a seamless blend of diagnostics and treatment with minimal discomfort to patients.



Additionally, the rising burden of chronic diseases, an aging global population, and increased healthcare spending are contributing to the market's expansion. Government initiatives supporting digital healthcare and technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are reinforcing the market's rapid evolution. AI-powered smart pills are enhancing data processing efficiency, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses while optimizing treatment plans.

Meanwhile, IoT integration allows continuous patient monitoring, reducing hospital visits and improving overall healthcare management. With healthcare providers and patients increasingly recognizing the benefits of smart pills, the market is poised for exponential growth over the next decade.



The market is segmented based on components into products and patient monitoring software. In 2024, the product segment generated USD 725.9 million, largely driven by the increasing adoption of smart capsules embedded with microchips and sensors. These capsules play a crucial role in monitoring gastrointestinal health, ensuring medication adherence, and tracking disease progression. By delivering real-time data, smart capsules enable precise drug administration while eliminating the need for traditional invasive diagnostic procedures. The ease of use and non-invasive nature of these solutions are making them a preferred choice for medical diagnostics and therapeutic applications.



The market is further classified by target area, with applications spanning the stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and esophagus. The stomach segment accounted for 44.1% of the market share in 2024, largely due to the increasing prevalence of stomach-related disorders and the demand for real-time, non-invasive diagnostic tools. Smart pills designed for stomach applications offer enhanced diagnostic accuracy and improved treatment efficacy, addressing a broad range of gastrointestinal conditions. The growing incidence of gastric diseases is fueling demand for these innovative solutions, making the stomach a dominant segment within the market.



North America remains a leading market for smart pills, reaching USD 455.5 million in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% in the coming years. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of advanced medical technologies, and a rising elderly population prone to chronic illnesses. The increasing number of gastrointestinal disorders, coupled with continuous technological advancements in ingestible sensors, is driving market expansion.

Key industry players focused on research and innovation in medical technology are further propelling market growth, reinforcing North America's stronghold in the global smart pills industry.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders

3.2.1.2 Continuous improvements in smart pill technology

3.2.1.3 Growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory requirements

3.2.2.2 High cost of devices

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Porter's analysis

3.8 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Capsule

5.2.2 Other products

5.3 Patient monitoring software



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Target Area, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Stomach

6.3 Small intestine

6.4 Large intestine

6.5 Esophagus



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Capsule endoscopy

7.3 Targeted drug delivery

7.4 Vital sign monitoring



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Diagnostic centers

8.4 Other end use



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

ANX Robotica

Bodycap

CapsoVision

Check-Cap

etectRx

Intromedic

Medtronic

Otsuka Holdings

Olympus Corporation

RF Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aidps8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.