Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | U.S. Market Poised for USD 8.5 Billion Milestone by 2034

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stretch and Shrink Sleeves Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stretch & Shrink Sleeves Market was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2024 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2034.

This growth is fueled by the expanding food and beverage sector, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, and increasing labeling and safety regulations. Brands across various sectors are seeking innovative packaging solutions to capture consumer attention, heightening demand for efficient and visually appealing packaging options.

Stretch and shrink sleeves offer a versatile packaging solution, providing moisture resistance, durability, and tamper evidence-ideal for diverse products. These sleeves not only ensure product safety but also boost shelf appeal with vibrant, detailed designs. As consumers lean towards premium and innovative packaging, the adoption of these sleeves is expected to rise.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user, where stiff competition necessitates visually striking packaging. Stretch and shrink sleeves serve as effective marketing tools, differentiating products on crowded shelves. Their ability to maintain product integrity while displaying intricate designs has captured manufacturers' interest, aiming to enhance brand presence. Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors are increasingly using these packaging solutions to meet strict labeling regulations and build brand recognition. With growing concerns about product safety, these sectors are utilizing sleeves to comply with standards and bolster customer trust.

Embellishment techniques also drive market growth, with hot and cold foil options gaining traction. The hot foil segment is projected to generate USD 21.4 billion by 2034, driven by its luxurious aesthetic appeal. This technique uses heat and pressure to apply foils, creating a visually stunning finish favored by luxury brands. As demand for premium products rises in cosmetics, food, and beverages, hot foil packaging solutions are growing in popularity.

PVC is the leading material in the global stretch and shrink sleeves market due to its cost-effectiveness and superior shrink properties. In 2024, PVC's significant market share was a result of its durability, ease of printing, and clear presentation of graphics and logos. Its affordability and flexibility attract brands aiming to enhance customer engagement and promote brand identity efficiently.

The U.S. market is projected to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2034, driven by a preference for appealing and functional packaging across industries like food, beverages, and personal care. The shift toward shrink sleeves is apparent in the beverage sector, with increasing popularity of functional drinks, craft beverages, and innovative formulations. As more brands realize the potential of stretch and shrink sleeves to improve product visibility and consumer appeal, the market is poised for steady growth.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $28.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in the food & beverage industry

3.2.1.2 Growth in the pharmaceutical industry

3.2.1.3 Rise in e-commerce & direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands

3.2.1.4 Advancements in printing technologies

3.2.1.5 Stringent government regulations on labelling & safety

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and recycling challenges

3.2.2.2 High production and application costs

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.5 Technology landscape

3.6 Future market trends

3.7 Gap analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Polymer film, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 PVC

5.3 PETG

5.4 OPS

5.5 PEs

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Embellishing Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Hot foil embellishing

6.3 Cold foil embellishing



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Printing Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Flexographic

7.3 Rotogravure/gravure

7.4 Digital printing

7.5 Offset printing

7.6 Hybrid printing



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Beauty & personal care

8.3 Food

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Soft drinks

8.6 Wine & spirit

8.7 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Amcor

Bemis Company

Berry Global Inc.

Bonset America Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

D&L Packaging

Edwards Label Inc.

Fuji Seal International

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast

Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

SleeveCo (Fort Dearborn Company)

Taghleef Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Westrock Company

