Total voting rights

 | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc. Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.

Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Total Voting Rights
30 April 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 316,531,550 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 316,531,550. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100


Recommended Reading

  • April 24, 2025 04:14 ET | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
    Final Results

    FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 24 April 2025 Final results31 December 2024 Foresight Enterprise VCT plc, managed by Foresight Group LLP, today announces the final results...

    Read More
    Final Results
  • April 15, 2025 05:37 ET | Source: Foresight Enterprise VCT plc.
    Dividend Declaration

    FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLCLEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42 SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION15 APRIL 2025 Following a successful period of realisations, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to...

    Read More
    Dividend Declaration