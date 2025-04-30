Patent Expirations and Cost-Effectiveness Drive Biosimilars Market Expansion - A $69.2 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimilars: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosimilars market is on an impressive growth trajectory, with the market valued at $23.8 billion in 2023 and forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% to reach $69.2 billion by the end of 2029.

The surge in market value is primarily driven by patent expirations of major biologics and the cost-effectiveness of biosimilars, which offer significant healthcare savings. However, the expansion is tempered by challenges related to intellectual property, legal issues, and manufacturing complexities.

Monoclonal antibodies captured the largest share in 2023, expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 19.8% through the forecast period. Among therapeutic applications, the autoimmune and inflammatory diseases segment is poised to grow fastest, at a 20.1% CAGR, while the cancer and related disorders segment dominated in 2023, holding a 34.2% market share and projected to value at $24 billion by 2029.

In regional terms, Europe leads with a 45.8% market share in 2023, courtesy of early adoption, supportive regulations, and favorable government policies. North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are other key markets contributing to the biosimilars industry's dynamics.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the biosimilars market, including in-depth insights into current and future potentials, market drivers, and challenges. It encompasses detailed segmentation based on product type, therapeutic applications, and geographical regions. Key segments include monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, and therapeutic applications like cancer, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and more.

The analysis integrates critical data, featuring 142 data tables and 74 additional tables, with historic revenue data from 2021 and 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections through 2029, supporting strategic market decisions. It provides an overview of the industry's structure, emerging trends, and innovations in biosimilars.

Key players in the market like Amgen Inc., Sandoz Group AG, Biocon Biologics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are profiled, with insights into their business strategies, financials, and product developments. The competitive landscape, market shares, strategic alliances, and merger and acquisition activities are extensively analyzed.

The report also delves into sustainability trends and ESG developments, emphasizing consumer attitudes and practices of leading companies. It features insights from Porter's Five Forces model and includes global supply chain and PESTLE analyses.

As the biosimilars market continues to evolve, this report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to navigate the complexities of this dynamic industry.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $28.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $69.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Terminology of Biosimilars

Key Terms in Biosimilars

WHO Guidelines on Evaluation of Biosimilars

Pharmacovigilance/Post-Approval Monitoring

Biosimilars Vs. Biobetters

Popular Types of Biosimilars

Recombinant Hormones

Recombinant Growth Factors

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Fusion Proteins

Interferons

Low Molecular Weight Heparins (LMWHs)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Patent Expirations of Major Biologics Cost-effectiveness and Healthcare Savings

Market Restraints Intellectual Property and Legal Issues Manufacturing and Supply Chain Complexities

Market Opportunities Increasing Access, Adoption and Awareness Emerging Markets



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Advanced Analytical Techniques

Single-use Bioreactors

Cell Line Engineering and Expression Systems

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Biosimilars Market, by Product Type Monoclonal Antibodies Recombinant Growth Factors Recombinant Hormones Fusion Protein Others

Global Biosimilars Market, by Therapeutic Application Cancer and Related Disorders Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases Diabetes Anemia Growth Hormone Deficiency Other Diseases

Global Biosimilars Market, by Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape and Patent Analysis

Key Market Leaders

Emerging Players

Strategic Analysis

Challenges and Future Trends

Patent Analysis

Patent Regulations in Favor of Branded Biologics

Market Exclusivity

Chapter 7 Regulatory Aspects

Biosimilar Regulations in Europe

Biosimilar Regulations in the U.S.

Principle of Exclusivity

Biosimilar Regulations in China

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Global Biosimilars Market: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

ESG Practices in the Biosimilars Industry

Concluding Remarks

Companies Featured

Accord Biopharma Inc.

Alvotech

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Biocon Biologics Ltd.

Biogen

Celltrion Inc.

Coherus Biosciences

Fresenius Kabi AG

Lilly

Pfizer Inc.

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz Group AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc

