Sogeclair: consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter 2025: +6,4% at €41.5M

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOT THE 1st QUARTER 2025: +6.4% at €41.5M

AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE (*): +4.1%

Blagnac, France, April 30th, 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

SOGECLAIR, a supplier of innovative solutions with high added value for a safer and less-consuming mobility announces today its turnover for the 1st quarter 2025 (ending on March 31st 2025). SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

(*) At Constant Exchange rate: the change variations over the period represent €+0.9M against €-0.2M in 2024.

Q1 2025 turnover increases for 16th consecutive quarter. The Group posted a turnover of €41.5M, up 6.4% and 4.1% at constant exchange rate, in line with Group expectations.

Q1 2025 consolidated turnover (IFRS)

By sector of activity:

The Commercial Aviation sector (35.9% of turnover) stabilizes at +1.7%, while the Business Aviation sector (32.6% of turnover) (*) is down slightly at -4.6%, marked in particular by political and economic uncertainties at the start of the year in North America.

As expected, the Defense market, which accounts for 14.7% of turnover (*), has grown very significantly (+72%) in both Engineering and Solutions.

The Rail market, representing 6.3% of turnover, grew strongly by +18.5%, thanks in particular to new contracts won, while benefiting from a favorable base effect in Q1.

The Automotive sector (7.6% of turnover) grew by +6.5% despite a difficult general context.

(*) For information, in previous years, projects related to the defense aeronautics sector were consolidated within the overall business aviation sector. This year, these projects have been separated into separate business segments.

In order to enable comparison with 2024, we are reporting turnover trends after adjustment for these markets.

By geographical area: within the ONE SOGECLAIR organization, the performance measured below corresponds to the location of our subsidiaries by geographical area and not according to the geographical location of our customers.

By location

SUBSIDIARIES

(€M) Q1 2025 turnover Q1 2024 turnover Weight in

Q1 2025 turnover

(as %) Variation

(as %) France 28.3 26.3 68.0% +7.4% Europe (except France) 2.2 1.7 5.3% +32.3% America 9.7 9.9 23.2% -2.9% Asia-Pacific 1.4 1.1 3.4% +29.8% Rest of the world 0.0 0.1 0.1% -29.3% Total 41.5 39.0 100% +6.4%

Differences are due to rounding.

Turnover growth was achieved in most of our geographical areas. France, which accounts for 68% of Group turnover, is up significantly (+7.4%), while the Europe and Asia-Pacific areas (8.7% of Group turnover) are up sharply by around 30% each. The America area (23.2% of Group turnover) declined very slightly by 2.9%, impacted in particular by the economic instability of recent months and an unfavorable currency effect since the beginning of the year.

By Business Unit:

By Business Unit Q1 2025 turnover (€M) Weight in turnover (as%) Variation

(as %) Engineering



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 20.8

20.5 50.0%

50.5% +9.9%

+8.4% Engineering



At constant exchange rate and perimeter 20.7

20.1 50.0%

49.5% +3.1%

+0.0%

Differences are due to rounding.

BU Engineering: diversification that bears fruits

The Engineering BU is driving Group growth, with turnover up by almost +10% (+8.4% at constant exchange rate). This growth reflects the Group's drive to diversify its business sectors, with particularly strong development in the Defense (+70%) and Space (+12%) sectors. Historical activities such as business aviation and commercial aviation posted moderate growth, with turnover up by 2.2% and 5% respectively, despite the announcement of the discontinuation of certain R&T developments in Q1.

As a reminder, the Consulting BU has been integrated into the Engineering BU in order to increase synergies between these 2 divisions.

BU Solutions, simulation regains its colors

The Solutions BU grew by 3.1% (stable at constant exchange rate) despite an unfavorable base effect in Q1 and now accounts for 50% of Group turnover.

Production activities stabilized, with constant Q1 turnover marked in particular by strong growth in the land vehicle sector (Defense), but also by the downward effect of catching up on business aviation in North America in particular. Thermoplastics turnover stabilized despite the lower production rates announced at the start of the year.

Simulation activities saw their turnover grow by +7% during Q1 2025. They are beginning to benefit, particularly in the rail sector, from the strengthening of sales teams and the development of the pipeline begun in 2024, with increases in business volume with the main customer and the opening of two new customer accounts at the beginning of the year.

Perspectives

Despite an unfavorable geopolitical and economic context marked by threats of customs duties, Sogeclair Group turnover were up +6.1%, in line with Group expectations.



The North America zone (Canada, United States) was impacted by uncertainties at the start of the year but limited the decline in turnover to -2.9%. Given the latest announcements and the ACEUM (Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement) exception, the effects on the business aviation market should be less significant for the rest of 2025.

The strengthening of our sales teams, the opening of new customer accounts and our determination to win market share in the Defense and Rail sectors, both for the Engineering BU and the Solutions BU, will continue over the course of the year, reinforcing the Group's ability to demonstrate agility and resilience.

Customer diversification is confirmed, with the TOP5 customers accounting for 68% of Group turnover (vs. 70.6% in Q1 2024), even though turnover are growing.

Particular attention is paid to trends in the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Canadian dollar and the euro, as a proportion of contracts are negotiated in USD. Hedging measures are regularly taken in order to significantly limit the impact of such fluctuations.

Next announcement: turnover for Q2 2025, on July 16th, 2025, after the closing of the Stock Market.

Important to note that the release date for H1 results will be September 10, 2025.

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / charlene.chaix @sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Attachment