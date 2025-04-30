Shinobi Capital Group Acquires Elite Renewables in Strategic Expansion of Renewables Portfolio

NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Renewables , a leading installer of high-efficiency heat pumps and solar systems, has been acquired by Shinobi Capital Group in a strategic move that reinforces Shinobi’s position as a key player in the UK’s sustainable housing market.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of investments aimed at creating a national group of retrofit specialists capable of delivering high-quality, low-carbon solutions to homeowners, commercial clients and developers. It comes at a time of rapid growth in the renewables sector, driven by a surge in consumer demand and government support through schemes such as the £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme.

Elite Renewables, operating for over a decade, has built a strong reputation for its technical expertise, working primarily with high-end residential customers, architects, and contractors across London and the South East. The company specialises in the design and installation of air source heat pumps, solar PV, MVHR, battery storage, and EV chargers, with system efficiencies often exceeding 400% - a level that sets it apart in the industry.

Acquisition Signals Strategic Focus On Performance and Trust in the Retrofit Market

Elite Renewables joins a growing portfolio of Shinobi-backed companies that includes The Retrofitters , a direct-to-consumer retrofit brand focused on insulation and whole-home upgrades, and Pyramid Eco , which serves homeowners, landlords, and housing associations.

The Elite Renewables team will continue to operate under its own brand, with no changes to leadership or day-to-day operations. The partnership will enable the company to scale its operations with support from Shinobi’s expertise in digital growth, operational systems, and brand positioning.

Tim Cameron-Kitchen, founder of Shinobi Capital Group said: “Elite Renewables is one of the most technically capable and well-respected businesses in the heat pump and solar space. Their commitment to long-term performance, attention to detail, and service quality make them exactly the kind of company we want to support. Their track record of some truly extraordinary projects makes this one of the most exciting renewables businesses in the UK.

"Together, we will build on that strong foundation and help more people across the UK upgrade their homes with confidence.”

Shared Values and Growth Ambitions

The move signals a shared belief in the importance of delivering not just clean energy but solutions that perform reliably and add long-term value to homes. Both companies emphasise customer education, transparency, and doing things properly — a philosophy increasingly in demand as the UK looks to retrofit millions of homes over the coming years.

This acquisition forms part of Shinobi’s longer-term vision to create the most trusted group of retrofit and renewables installation companies in the UK, providing property owners with access to reliable, future-proof energy solutions at every stage of the retrofit journey.

Tim Cameron-Kitchen added: “We believe the next chapter of the green transition belongs to companies that combine technical excellence with trust, education, and exceptional service,” “Elite Renewables embodies all of that."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d29c0ece-baec-4368-9f32-f5d21c3af6d8