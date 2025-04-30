Exosens: Availability of 2024 Universal Registration Document

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 30 APRIL 2025

EXOSENS ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ITS 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Exosens announces today that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 29 April 2025 under number R.25-001.

Exosens‘ 2024 Universal Registration Document contains the Group's 2024 annual financial report, the Group's management report, the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance and the Group's sustainability report.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document can be viewed on Exosens‘ website (www.exosens.com) in the section Investors/Regulated Information, as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

A printed version of the Universal Registration Document may be obtained from the Company at its registered office: Domaine de Pelus 18 Avenue de Pythagore Axis Business Park Bat 5e 33 700 Mérignac, France, upon request.

Exosens is a high‐tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites, in Europe and North America, and with over 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including the SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

