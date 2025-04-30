Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - 16 April 2025

NEXITY

Société anonyme

au capital de 280 648 620 euros

Siège Social : 67, rue Arago

93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

As of 16 April 2025

(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Information cut-off date Total number

of shares Net total number of

voting rights 16 April 2025





56,129,724





Total gross 56,129,724 Net total 55,701,973

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, 30 April 2025

Attachment