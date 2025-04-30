Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - 16 April 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 67, rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
As of 16 April 2025
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|16 April 2025
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,701,973
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Paris, 30 April 2025
Attachment