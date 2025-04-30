Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - 16 April 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 67, rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
As of 16 April 2025
(Article R22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code)

Information cut-off dateTotal number
of shares		Net total number of
voting rights
16 April 2025


56,129,724


Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,701,973

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, 30 April 2025

