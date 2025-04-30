Harvey Capital Urges Tejon Ranch Co. Shareholders to Vote with Bulldog Investors, Citing Decades of Stagnant Share Price

ASHBURN, Va., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvey Capital, a holder of 5,531 shares of Tejon Ranch Co., has issued a letter to shareholders of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC), strongly urging them to vote FOR the nominees proposed by Bulldog Investors at the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 13, 2025. The letter asserts that the current board of directors has been ineffective at delivering a meaningful increase in share price for several decades, underscoring the need for a change in leadership and strategic direction.

Harvey Capital believes that electing Bulldog Investors' nominees will inject fresh perspectives and expertise into the boardroom, ultimately unlocking greater shareholder value. The firm argues that the status quo has failed to produce satisfactory returns for investors, and that supporting Bulldog Investors represents a crucial opportunity to revitalize the company's performance.

Harvey Capital encourages fellow shareholders to carefully consider the arguments presented in their letter and to vote in favor of Bulldog Investors' slate of director candidates. The firm believes this change is essential to enhancing Tejon Ranch Co.'s performance and delivering stronger returns for investors who have waited far too long for meaningful share price appreciation.

To read the full letter from Harvey Capital, please visit: https://harvey-capital.com/tejon-ranch-co-letter

Contact:

Will Harvey

703-677-7991