EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

EssilorLuxottica 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors adopted

Dividend of Euro 3.95 per share, with option for payment in shares

Paris, France (30 April 2025 – 6:00 pm CEST) – EssilorLuxottica Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held today at 3 Mazarium in Paris. Shareholders approved all 17 resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors to the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, including the distribution of a Euro 3.95 dividend per share for the financial year 2024 and the compensation policy applicable to the Company’s Executive Corporate Officers.

“We thank all our shareholders, including the nearly 100,000 employee shareholders, for their trust and support during a time of profound transformation for our Group. We are shaping EssilorLuxottica into a stronger leader in med-tech and wearable computing, building our growth strategy on an unmatched industrial and logistics platform in the optical industry and a unique portfolio of iconic brands. This strategy not only creates value for all – as reflected in today’s approval of a Euro 3.95 dividend, nearly double the first one paid in 2018 – but also unlocks new opportunities for future growth and breakthrough innovation, which we look forward to sharing with all our stakeholders,” commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica after the meeting.

Payment of the dividend and option for payment of the dividend in shares

The resolution granting shareholders the option to receive their final dividend to be paid for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024, in shares has also been approved. As duly acknowledged by the Board of Directors, the price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 222.02 per share.

This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices on Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the amount of the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024, this total being rounded up to the next euro cent.

The ex-dividend date1 is set on May 7, 2025. The record date2 is set on May 8, 2025.

Shareholders will be entitled to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares between May 9, 2025 and May 30, 2025, inclusive (except for shareholders holding shares in pure registered form who have to exercise such option on May 28, 2025 at the latest). To exercise such option, shareholders have to address their request to the authorized financial intermediaries. For shareholders holding shares in pure registered form, the request will have to be addressed to the Company’s agent (Uptevia, 90 – 110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle – 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex). For shareholders who have not exercised their option by the abovementioned deadlines, the final dividend will be entirely paid in cash.



An application will be made to admit the new shares for trading on Euronext Paris market. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights (“jouissance courante”), i.e. they will confer the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

If the amount of the final dividend in respect of which the option will be exercised does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder will receive the number of shares rounded down to the nearest inferior whole number, and a balancing payment in cash (“soulte”).

The payment of the dividend or the delivery of the new shares following the exercise of the option will take place on June 5, 2025.

Shareholders may connect to www.essilorluxottica.com to consult the Questions & Answers dedicated to the payment of dividend in shares.

Forthcoming Shareholder Key Dates

Ex date 1 : May 7, 2025.

: May 7, 2025. Record date 2 : May 8, 2025

: May 8, 2025 Period to exercise the option: May 9, 2025 to May 30, 2025, inclusive

Date of payment: June 5, 2025.

Webcast of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

To access the replay webcast of the Annual General Meeting that will be made available at 6:30 pm CEST, please visit https://www.essilorluxottica.com/annual-shareholders-meetings

Notes

1 First date from which EssilorLuxottica shares are traded without the dividend rights.

2 Date on which positions are determined by the central securities depository at close of business.

