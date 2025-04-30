Unibit Solutions Digital Marketing Announces Francois Muscat Named WSI’s Q1 Top Contributor

George, South Africa, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unibit Solutions Digital Marketing, a leading digital marketing production center, announces that Francois Muscat, a valued WSI franchisee and owner of Unibit Solutions Digital Marketing, has been named WSI’s Q1 Top Contributor for 2025. This recognition celebrates Francois’s unwavering dedication to the WSI network and his significant contributions to the growth and success of fellow consultants and agencies.





Francois Muscat receiving Q1 award.





As a WSI franchisee, Francois has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the network, not only through his leadership but also by sharing his expertise and support with others. As the owner of Unibit Solutions, a digital marketing production centre that provides services to other WSI consultants, Francois has become an indispensable resource, helping his peers elevate their marketing campaigns and strategies. His work has been instrumental in ensuring that consultants across the network have the tools and support needed to achieve their business goals.

In Q1 2025, Francois led the LinkedIn 90-day Challenge, a dynamic initiative that empowered participants to improve their LinkedIn presence and achieve measurable results. This challenge focused on creating high-quality, engaging content that aligned with business strategy and built strong, actionable networks. Additionally, Francois contributed to the WSI network’s knowledge base with a presentation on AI Search during the Q1 Open Forum, sharing valuable insights on how AI can be integrated into digital marketing strategies for better results. His guidance in these initiatives has had a lasting impact on consultants and agencies, helping them build stronger digital marketing strategies.

Commenting on Francois’s contributions, Andrew Widdall, CEO of Unibit Solutions, shared: "It’s always a privilege to contribute to the WSI network, and Francois sets an incredible standard for leadership and generosity. Whether he’s leading LinkedIn challenges or sharing insights on AI Search, he’s focused on making a real difference for our global peers. At Unibit Solutions, we are proud to support WSI and to help provide value to other consultants and agencies in the network."

Francois’s recognition as WSI’s Q1 Top Contributor highlights Unibit Solutions' passion for supporting the WSI network and commitment to empowering fellow franchisees and consultants to succeed.



