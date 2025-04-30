Viridien: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting of April 30, 2025





Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting

of April 30, 2025

Paris, France – April 30, 2025

The Combined General Meeting of Viridien, chaired by Mr. Philippe SALLE was held on April 30, 2025 in Paris. The voting results and video replay of the event will be available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.viridiengroup.com/investors/shareholders/general-meetings.

The General Meeting approved all resolutions that were submitted to it and notably:

The statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024;

Appointment of DELOITTE & ASSOCIES, in replacement of ERNST & YOUNG et Autres, as statutory auditor in charge of certifying financial statements;

Appointment of BDO PARIS, in replacement of MAZARS, as statutory auditor in charge of certifying financial statements;

The Appointment of BDO PARIS as statutory auditors in charge of certifying the sustainability information;

The Say on Pay resolutions on the remuneration of corporate officers;

The renewals of Mr. Philippe SALLE, Mrs. Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN and Mr. Michael DALY’s term as Director for a period of four years and the co-optation of Mrs. Amélie OYARZABAL as Director.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting following the General Meeting, appointed:

Mrs. Sophie ZURQUIYAH as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer until the end of her term of office as director at the latest, i.e. until the Annual General Meeting of 2026,

Mr. Philippe SALLE as Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director.

The Board also noted the end of Patrick CHOUPIN’s term of office as Director representing the employees. As the Company no longer exceeds the headcount thresholds requiring the appointment of a director representing the employees, no new director representing the employees will be appointed. The Board thanks Patrick CHOUPIN for his valuable insights, bringing the employees’ view to the Board room.

The Board of Directors therefore comprises 8 directors, of whom 87.5% are independent and 50% are women. The Board is composed of:

Sophie ZURQUIYAH, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer

Philippe SALLE*, Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent Director

Michael DALY*

Olivier JOUVE*

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Colette LEWINER*

Amélie OYARZABAL*

Mario RUSCEV*

The Board also modified the composition of its committees as follows:

Audit and Risk Management Committee

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*, Chairwoman

Colette LEWINER *

Amélie OYARZABAL*

Appointment, Remuneration and Governance Committee

Colette LEWINER*, Chairwoman

Olivier JOUVE*

Mario RUSCEV*

New Businesses and M&A Committee

Michael DALY*, Chairman

Olivier JOUVE*

Amélie OYARZABAL*

Mario RUSCEV*

Sustainability Committee

Philippe SALLE*, Chairman

Michael DALY*

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Mario RUSCEV*

Sophie Zurquiyah, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Viridien:

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Philippe SALLE for his exceptional leadership and vision. His guidance has empowered the Group to undertake a bold and pivotal transformation, laying the foundation for a sustainable future. We are fortunate to have his continued presence on the Board as Vice-Chair and Lead Independent Director, which will be a precious assurance of continuity and stability.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me by appointing me as Chairperson of the Board, in addition to my current role as Chief Executive Officer. This responsibility is a true honor, and I am committed to fulfilling it with determination, while awaiting the Board's definition of a new governance structure for Viridien starting in 2026.”

* Independent director

About Viridien :

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contact:

Group General Secretary

general.secretary@viridiengroup.com





