Indigenous Partnerships and Economic Growth Take Centre Stage at the First Nations Major Projects Coalition’s 8th Annual Conference in Toronto this Week

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the course of two days in the heart of Canada’s financial sector in downtown Toronto, the First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) brought together nearly 1,800 Indigenous delegates, business representatives, industry partners and inspiring leaders to discuss how Indigenous economies have the potential to unleash a new wave of global competitiveness for Canada.

Hosted at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from April 27-29, the FNMPC Conference, entitled “Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets,” platformed Indigenous leaders from across Canada and around the world who are hard at work carving new paths to prosperity – leveraging new tools and resources to de-risk projects, attract investment and earn equity partnership in major projects.

“The First Nations Major Projects Coalition’s 8th Annual Conference this week could not have come at a more important time,” said Mark Podlasly, CEO of FNMPC. “With the current state of the Canadian economy and the recent election now behind us, the need for infrastructure and resource projects has never been more pressing. The important discussions held at FNMPC’s conference this week will unlock new opportunities and bring prosperity to Indigenous Peoples across these lands while strengthening the Canadian economy in a time of global change.”

On Tuesday, April 29, day three of the conference, FNMPC Members led a historic opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange, live from the Conference headquarters as they launched into a second day of sessions, focused on unlocking capital for Indigenous equity investment in major projects and how Canada’s economic future is likely to be shaped through Indigenous partnerships in the coming years.

FNMPC also announced the release of a new research paper exploring the potential for building Indigenous-owned electrical utilities in Canada to advance nations’ energy sovereignty, own-source revenues and self-determination.

“With 175 member First Nations, FNMPC has proven that Indigenous Peoples in Canada are ready, willing and able to take part in major projects as equity partners. Now we’re demonstrating how Indigenous inclusion creates a massive competitive advantage for Canada and has the potential to diversify its economy, building resilience through a global presence,” said Sharleen Gale, Executive Chair of FNMPC. “The 2025 Conference has been an incredible opportunity to see these ideas take root as leaders share their success stories and offer insight on how to attract new investments and create new opportunities, while simultaneously preserving Indigenous values of people, culture and environment.”

“I’d also like to thank every sponsor, speaker, delegate and volunteer who showed their support for FNMPC and our mission this week,” said Podlasly. “Your hard work and dedication have helped make this Conference an incredible success and shown what is possible as we work together build a strong economic future.”

Highlights of the conference are available on the FNMPC website.

Key Insights from Conference Speakers

“From coast-to-coast-to-coast, there’s a consensus building that Canada needs to seize the moment and work together to build a more resilient, self-reliant and sustainable economy. I believe Indigenous partnership and economic reconciliation are at the heart of making this ambition a reality,” said Dave McKay, President and CEO of RBC. “We believe Canada’s future prosperity depends heavily on getting Indigenous economic reconciliation right, and our bank, and the clients and partners we serve, have an important role to play on this journey.”

“At this week’s FNMPC conference, I spoke about our plan to work in partnership with First Nations to deliver on our plan to protect Ontario by unlocking critical minerals, building roads and infrastructure, and getting major projects moving,” said Premier Doug Ford. “These partnerships are how we create good-paying jobs and transform communities so Ontario can withstand whatever comes our way.”

“In spite of trade tensions between Canada and the United States – Indigenous Peoples on both sides of the border eager to exchange ideas, share best practices and lift one another up,” said Bridget Anderson (Iñupiat), Senior Vice President of External Affairs, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. “The FNMPC Conference allows people who share bonds of history, culture and community to celebrate our successes and explore the benefits of Indigenous economic growth, demonstrating the way it can positively impact global markets and bring prosperity to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people around the world.”

“The work of reconciliation isn’t a destination – it’s a responsibility and collaborative journey we must walk with humility and determination,” said Tracy Robinson, President and CEO of CN. “The FNMPC Conference provides an opportunity for businesses from a wide array of industries to learn together from experts, and take part in conversations that make it clear that reconciliation, done right, creates value for people and communities – regardless of their background.”

About First Nations Major Project Coalition

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national 170+ collective group of First Nations made up of elected councils, hereditary Chiefs, Tribal councils, and Development Corporations, who have made the decision to come together to advance their shared interest in participating, and where appropriate gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories.

Advancing Major Projects is at the core of FNMPC’s service delivery, and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on 18 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD $45 billion. FNMPC’s member service supports include tools and advice that help First Nations to make informed decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.