Evfarmer, an innovative agricultural finance company, announced its entry into the Sierra Leone market to expand its online business and support the country’s economic transformation and growth

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evfarmer, a global leader in innovative agricultural finance, today announced its official entry into the Sierra Leonean market, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support agricultural development and economic transformation in emerging markets. Building on this momentum, Evfarmer plans to further expand its online and offline operations within Sierra Leone, with the ultimate goal of gradually covering the entire African market. The company’s presence is expected to inject new vitality into Sierra Leone’s agricultural economy and support the transformation of local agricultural enterprises.





As part of its strategic expansion, Evfarmer will leverage its advanced fintech platform to connect local agricultural producers with a global community of agricultural supporters and investors. This initiative will provide Sierra Leonean farmers with much-needed financial support, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable farming solutions, helping to strengthen the country’s agricultural sector and drive broader economic growth.

Agriculture remains the cornerstone of Sierra Leone’s economy, providing employment for nearly two-thirds of the population and making a significant contribution to the country’s GDP. In recent years, the government has prioritized agricultural revitalization, investing heavily in rural development, modernization, and food security initiatives. Evfarmer’s market entry is a direct response to the government's call for greater private sector participation in accelerating these efforts.

“We are honored to bring our innovative financial solutions to Sierra Leone at such a critical time,” said Jessica, Manager at Evfarmer. “Our goal is to empower local farmers by providing early-stage financing that overcomes traditional banking barriers, enhancing productivity, and unlocking new economic opportunities.”

Through its digital platform, Evfarmer enables individuals worldwide—whether corporate employees, entrepreneurs, or full-time parents—to participate in large-scale agricultural projects, earning stable returns while supporting global food production. This unique model allows agricultural supporters to invest in farm projects across multiple countries via the Internet. With Sierra Leone now part of its network, Evfarmer is fostering a mutually beneficial, resilient, and fast-growing ecosystem.

Evfarmer’s entry into Sierra Leone underscores its commitment to promoting financial inclusion, agricultural innovation, and sustainable economic development across emerging economies globally.

About Evfarmer

Headquartered in London, Evfarmer Capital Limited is a multinational agricultural finance company dedicated to bridging the gap between global investors and the agricultural sector. Through sustainable, technology-driven financing solutions, Evfarmer helps farmers worldwide boost productivity, access global markets, and build stronger rural economies.

For more information about Evfarmer's expansion into Sierra Leone and its innovative agricultural finance solutions, visit www.evfarmer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a50e309c-b9d8-4903-98ce-b910b68ccc0b