Crédit Agricole Assurances: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances





Press release Paris, April 30, 2025

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances announced today the filing of its Universal Registration Document for the financial year 2024 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF” - French Financial Markets Authority), under number D.25-0348.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual financial report,

the Sustainability report,

the Report on corporate governance,

the information concerning the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

It is available for public consultation free of charge in accordance with current regulation and may be consulted on Crédit Agricole Assurances’ website (www.ca-assurances.com/en/Investors) and on AMF’s website.

About Crédit Agricole Assurances

Crédit Agricole Assurances, France’s leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole group’s subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole’s banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2024, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 6,700 employees. Its 2024 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 43.6 billion euros.

www.ca-assurances.com

Press contacts

Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59

Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53

Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05

service.presse@ca-assurances.fr



Investor relations contacts

Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84

Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22

Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42

Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86

relations.investisseurs@ca-assurances.fr

Attachment