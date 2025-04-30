LiTime Unveils Global Debut of Dual Flagship Batteries Xtra-Mini & Slim: Redefining Energy Freedom for the RV Generation

Shenzhen, China, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As power systems increasingly become the “second engine” of RV life, LiTime introduces a dual flagship launch of its Xtra-Mini and Slim lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, initiating a bold energy revolution for RV and outdoor users worldwide.

These two new releases are not merely upgrades to traditional batteries—they represent a rethinking of space efficiency, smart management, and energy freedom.

LiTime Xtra-Mini × Slim: A Twin-Flagship Revolution for the Evolving RV Landscape

As electric vehicles gain traction in the RV market, the very foundations of mobile power are shifting. A 2024 report by the RV Industry Association highlights how EVs are not only becoming capable of towing RVs but are also driving the development of fully electric RVs and next-gen tow systems.

This accelerating shift demands a new kind of battery—smarter, cleaner, and far more space-efficient than the lead-acid relics of the past.

Enter LiTime’s twin-flagship launch: the Xtra-Mini and Slim LiFePO4 batteries, each built on a shared philosophy of “Smart. Slim. Strong.” These batteries aren’t just upgrades—they’re a direct response to the evolving demands of RV owners in a low-carbon, high-mobility future.

LiTime Xtra-Mini LiFePO4 Battery Redefines RV Energy with Space

The Xtra-Mini from LiTime isn’t just a battery—it’s a breakthrough. As the world’s first Mini LiFePO4 battery to fuse ultralight design with intelligent power management, it weighs just 19.13 lbs and takes up half the space of a standard Group 31 battery, without compromising on performance.

But this battery wasn’t designed to simply fit in tight spaces—it was built to reimagine where energy can go.

Think micro-campers, teardrop trailers, kayak support rigs, truck-bed power hubs, rooftop tent sites, and off-road moto setups—places once written off as “too small for real power” are now fully energized, thanks to the Xtra-Mini.

Engineered for those who prioritize mobility and intelligence, the Xtra-Mini is 70% lighter than a 12V 100Ah AGM battery, yet it delivers industry-leading power density at 194.7Wh/L. It’s compact, capable, and built for real-world rigs.

Its Bluetooth 5.0 smart management system gives users real-time visibility into SOC, voltage, current, power, and temperature—within 10 meters, straight from your smartphone. It even enables remote control of the discharge function—no access hatch needed, no guesswork involved.

More than just a feat of engineering, the Xtra-Mini is a response to the evolving outdoor lifestyle—where freedom, flexibility, and self-reliance matter more than ever.

Xtra-Mini isn’t just the smallest battery. It’s a revolution in where, how, and who gets to access energy on the move.

LiTime Slim Battery Unlocks a New Era of Flexible Power for Custom RV Builds

In today’s RV world, customization is no longer a niche—it’s the norm. A July 2024 survey from RV LOVE reveals a sharp rise in DIY conversions, as more adventurers turn shuttle buses, commercial vans, and off-road trailers into personalized mobile homes.

But these builds often come with tight spaces and unconventional layouts, making traditional battery systems a poor fit.

Enter the LiTime Slim 12V 100Ah ultra-thin battery—engineered not just to fit, but to transform how and where power is stored.

With a slim profile of just 2.36 inches, LiTime Slim LiFePO4 Battery redefines battery installation:

Mount it on the wall of an overland rig

Slide it under a truck seat

Tuck it behind a bed frame or under a dining bench

The result? Maximum space efficiency without compromise. Slim turns “impossible spots” into power-ready real estate.

For van lifers and DIY builders, it’s more than just flexibility—it’s a future-proof, user-friendly energy solution built for adventure.

What Makes Slim Different?

EV-grade single-cell technology with 100% traceability

15,000 cycles at 60% DOD for over a decade of consistent performance

Durable metal shell that’s shock-resistant and optimized for safety and cooling

50% lighter than lead-acid, and saves 36% more space than Group 31 batteries

LiTime Slim isn’t just a battery—it’s a creative enabler, built to move with your imagination.

Whether you’re building your first van or rebuilding your third rig, Slim is the dependable, compact power core that adapts to your journey.

Energy Freedom Isn’t Just a Battery Upgrade—It’s a Lifestyle Redefined

According to SNS Insider, the global RV market is projected to reach $70.3 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2032. Driving this surge is the continued rise of the outdoor lifestyle, along with the deep integration of clean energy technologies and smart features into modern RV systems.

At LiTime, we believe that an outstanding RV battery is not defined by specs alone. It must be a reliable partner that powers your journey through rough terrain, adapts to evolving space needs, and enables true energy independence.

That’s why we continue to evolve our best lithium battery for RV lineup, delivering lighter, stronger, and smarter solutions designed specifically for outdoor explorers and custom vanlife enthusiasts.

Xtra-Mini and Slim: LiTime’s Twin Pillars of Energy Innovation

Xtra-Mini: The ultra-compact powerhouse, designed to deliver exceptional energy in tight spaces. Weighing just 19 lbs, it’s made for small campervans, teardrop trailers, and any setup where space is a premium.

Slim: The retrofit-ready pioneer, featuring a super-thin 2.36-inch profile that mounts under seats, behind panels, or beneath tables—perfect for cargo vans, vintage RVs, and DIY off-road trailers, where space constraints demand creative energy design.

Together, these two innovations answer a fundamental question:

How can RV power systems truly support a life of freedom—rather than simply function as a power source?

Discover the Future of Power—Live at Overland EXPO PNW

Join LiTime from June 27–29 at Overland EXPO PNW (Deschutes Expo Center, Redmond, OR), Booth A628, as we unveil our latest dual-flagship innovations: the Xtra-Mini and Slim LiFePO4 batteries.

Whether you're an RV traveler, custom van builder, or off-road explorer, come experience:

The ultralight freedom of the Xtra-Mini, weighing just 19 lbs

The space-defying design of the Slim, at only 2.36 inches thick

This is your chance to see, touch, and explore the future of mobile energy—and take the first step toward building your own personalized power system.

