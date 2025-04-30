Topcon Agriculture Launches New Value Line Steering to Expand Access to Precision Farming with Autosteering

Melbourne, Victoria, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topcon Agriculture, a global leader in precision farming technology, today announced the launch of its Value Line Steering solution, a new offering aimed at making precision farming accessible for small and medium-sized farming operations.





Value Line Steering Solution in Action





The Value Line Steering system brings advanced autosteering capabilities to a wider range of farmers by providing an affordable and easy-to-use solution compatible with a broad variety of tractors, including front-wheel-steer models and those compliant with ISOBUS-UT standards. Designed for minimal learning curve, even users unfamiliar with high-tech farming equipment can quickly adopt the system.

"With diesel, fertiliser, and chemical costs all rising, it's more important than ever to maximise efficiency," said Aaron Freeman, a fourth-generation farmer from Koolunga, South Australia. "The Value Line Steering system saves resources, reduces overlap, and boosts profitability."

Gary Grigson, a South Australia-based farm manager, added, "Your fuel usage is lower because you're not overlapping. It's more efficient all around—including chemical application—because you minimise mistakes at the ends when turning."

The Value Line Steering solution enables older tractors to operate at sub-5 cm accuracy levels previously reserved for new, high-end machinery. Freeman noted, "I didn't think you could get a 35-year-old tractor with 9,500 hours on it to steer with this level of precision—but now it’s possible. It's a game-changer for maximising the value of all farm equipment."

Built on Topcon’s decades-long expertise in precision steering technology, the Value Line Steering system marks a significant step toward more sustainable, efficient, and profitable farming practices.

The Value Line Steering solution is now available through Topcon Agriculture’s global network of authorised dealers.

For more information see Topcon's website.





Value Line Steering solution





About Topcon Agriculture



Topcon Agriculture provides innovative solutions to maximise productivity and profitability in agriculture through advanced technology. With engineering, R&D, and manufacturing operations spanning multiple continents, Topcon’s global dealer network delivers sales and support expertise to farms of all sizes.





Press inquiries

Topcon Agriculture

https://www.topconpositioning.com/

Vicki Lowe

tasalesapac@topcon.com

Phone: 1800 417 703



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/aXXuM-E--tE



