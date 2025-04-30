PayBright Partners with Next Gen POS Provider Union for Bars and Nightclubs

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announced today it has partnered with Union , a data-driven hospitality point of sale and engagement platform powering high-volume venues across the country. Union joins PayBright’s more than two dozen industry partnerships as the company’s preferred point-of-sale (POS) solution for bars, nightclubs, and hospitality venues. Union drives operational efficiencies, delivers personalized guest experiences and rewards, and provides real-time data analytics.

“We are excited to offer Union’s next-gen POS solution to our hospitality clients,” said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. “Innovative technology solutions are improving how bars and nightclubs deliver exceptional customer experiences – all backed by real-time data analytics and personalized customer engagement tools. Union is the best in the business at putting these tools together in one platform that’s simple to use and impactful to implement – and we couldn’t be happier to offer it on behalf of PayBright’s team.”

Featured on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, PayBright is committed to enhancing the sales process for independent agents in the merchant services space, with a focus on transparency, affordability and simplicity – while delivering best-in-class technology solutions. The company’s nationwide network of 900 independent sales agents have worked with more than 15,000 businesses across the country, while delivering hyper-local merchant services and support.

High-volume venues depend on Union to deliver food and drink orders up to 80% faster and allow customers the option to pay their bill with a mobile device. With unique customer insights and data management tools, Union gives venues the information they need to deliver personalized guest services and exceptional experiences. The platform is built on the collective expertise of 50 successful hospitality veterans – designed by operators for operators. Union POS now powers over 1,500 of the nation's highest-volume bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. While processing thousands of transactions an hour, the company delivers unprecedented insights into consumer behavior and market trends.

"This partnership with PayBright reflects Union's commitment to hospitality success," said Jeffrey Sanders, Chief Revenue Officer at Union. "By collaborating with specialized merchant partners, we're able to give bar and restaurant operators the flexibility to choose the right experts, support, and financial structures that best serve their unique business needs. Together, we deliver an integrated ecosystem where complementary expertise creates superior solutions that drive operational efficiency and long-term growth for hospitality businesses."

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants. To learn more about PayBright, visit: https://www.gopaybright.com/ .