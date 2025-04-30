Videra Health Announces the Launch of Group Notes, the First-of-It’s-Kind AI-Powered Group Therapy Documentation Solution That Automatically Identifies Patient Voices in a Group Setting

Orem, UT, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videra Health, a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers, announces the launch of its AI-powered Group Notes for Videra Sidekick Notes, a first-of-its-kind innovation in behavioral health clinical group therapy documentation that automatically identifies individual patient voices in a group setting with their proprietary Speaker Map technology. This groundbreaking feature addresses one of the most significant pain points in behavioral health – the time-consuming and complex process of documenting group therapy sessions.

Group therapy is a vital treatment method in behavioral health, but its documentation requirements are challenging, making it less attractive for clinicians already struggling with administrative burden. Tracking multiple participants, capturing individual contributions, and creating comprehensive yet individualized notes has historically been a manual, time-intensive process that pulls providers away from what matters most – patient care.

“The support for group therapy, a common form of treatment in behavioral health, represents a significant milestone in our journey to transform behavioral healthcare technology,” says Loren Larsen, CEO and founder of Videra Health. “The average clinician reduces their note taking time by 60-70% using an automated notetaker. Scribe solutions are rapidly becoming commonplace, but group notes have not, until now, had a viable solution. By automating the most time-consuming aspects of this process we're continuing to give clinicians back valuable time to focus on patient care and personal wellbeing. Larsen added, “Customers that use the Videra platform end-to-end benefit from our advanced voice technology to help automatically identify speakers in the session.”

Group Notes seamlessly integrates into a clinician’s existing workflow and was designed to work alongside clinicians rather than replace their judgment. Its capability includes:

Identifies individual speakers using advanced Speaker MapTM technology. When Group Notes is paired with the larger Videra platform, it will identify existing patients based on the data it already has. In addition, when Group Notes identifies a speaker with high confidence, it will label them accordingly with a visual indicator showing it was AI-assisted.

using advanced Speaker MapTM technology. When Group Notes is paired with the larger Videra platform, it will identify existing patients based on the data it already has. In addition, when Group Notes identifies a speaker with high confidence, it will label them accordingly with a visual indicator showing it was AI-assisted. Generates comprehensive session summaries that capture the overall group dynamic

that capture the overall group dynamic Creates individualized sections for each participant

for each participant Provides speaker identification assistance for participants it cannot automatically recognize. Sidekick Notes, Videra’s clinical AI session note taker, presents the provider with small audio clips to confirm identification, ensuring accuracy while saving substantial time.

To learn more about Group Notes for Sidekick Notes visit, https://www.viderahealth.com/2025/04/30/ai-group-therapy-documentation-videra-sidekick/

About Videra Health™

Videra Health is a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how providers and healthcare systems interact and track a patient’s journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems.





