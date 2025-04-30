From Sydney to the World - Valueex (VUEE) Exchange Announces Entry into the U.S. Market

Fresno, CA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the renowned exchange Valueex (VUEE) announced its official entry into the U.S. market, garnering significant attention. Amid the accelerating transformation of global financial markets, technology is reshaping the investment landscape at an unprecedented pace. From artificial intelligence to blockchain, innovative technologies are unlocking limitless possibilities for investors, while security and trust have become key bridges to the future. It is against this backdrop that the Valueex Exchange (VUEE) has emerged. Since its establishment in 2023, VUEE has rapidly risen as a trusted fintech pioneer among global investors, leading the industry into a new era of intelligence and globalization with its secure, efficient, and innovative trading platform.







Technology-Driven Financial Transformation



Valueex Exchange was founded by a group of top experts deeply engaged in the fintech sector, with the mission of "driving financial innovation through technology" and a commitment to reshaping the operational model of traditional exchanges. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, VUEE offers users a seamless trading experience through high-speed transaction matching, robust security measures, and intelligent risk management systems. The platform supports diverse asset trading, including cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, and will soon launch U.S. stock trading services to cater to both novice and experienced investors.



By integrating artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and blockchain technology, VUEE has achieved exceptional performance in efficiency, transparency, and user satisfaction. Its AI-driven one-click investment tool intelligently optimizes portfolios based on user preferences, while the USDT and USDC stablecoin trading models eliminate foreign exchange risks in cross-border transactions, making global investment more accessible and cost-effective.



Rigorous Compliance and Security at Its Core



Security and trust are the foundational pillars of VUEE. The platform strictly adheres to international regulatory standards, holding authoritative qualifications as a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a Money Services Business (MSB) in the U.S., and is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ensuring full compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. These qualifications provide legal assurance for investors, protecting their assets from market risks and cyber threats.



Strategic partnerships with multiple global regulatory bodies and financial institutions further bolster VUEE's credibility. Its advanced cybersecurity protocols and comprehensive compliance measures create a transparent and trustworthy trading environment, allowing investors to participate in the global market with peace of mind.







Outstanding Achievements and Global Reach



Since its establishment, Valueex Exchange has achieved remarkable success. In just two years, the platform has surpassed 500,000 registered users across multiple countries and regions, with an average daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion. In 2025, VUEE officially entered the U.S. market and, leveraging its excellent reputation in Australia, quickly attracted over 30,000 U.S. users, demonstrating strong brand influence and market competitiveness.



Looking ahead, VUEE plans to further expand into Europe, Asia, and South America, enriching its asset classes and launching more innovative features. Its upcoming U.S. stock trading service has received stringent certification from the SEC and MSB, providing global users with convenient access to the U.S. market and helping investors seize more wealth growth opportunities.



Core Advantages of Valueex Exchange



Valueex Exchange is regarded as a leading global one-stop trading platform, characterized by the following key features:



• Advanced Technology Architecture: The platform utilizes AI-driven tools, blockchain technology, and high-frequency trading systems to support efficient and precise transaction processing.

The platform utilizes AI-driven tools, blockchain technology, and high-frequency trading systems to support efficient and precise transaction processing. • Global Trading Support: By facilitating trading with stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC) and multi-currency compatibility, the platform streamlines cross-border transaction processes, enhancing the experience for global users.

By facilitating trading with stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC) and multi-currency compatibility, the platform streamlines cross-border transaction processes, enhancing the experience for global users. • Wide Applicability: The platform offers an intuitive interface and personalized investment strategies to meet the diverse needs of both novice and professional investors.

The platform offers an intuitive interface and personalized investment strategies to meet the diverse needs of both novice and professional investors. • Strict Compliance Standards: Holding U.S. RIA and MSB qualifications and being regulated by the SEC ensures the safety and legality of the trading environment.



Strong Market Performance: The rapidly growing global user base (over 500,000) and high average daily trading volume (over $1 billion) reflect widespread market recognition of the platform.







Co-Creating the Future of Finance



Valueex Exchange is not just a trading platform; it is a leader in the future of finance. Through continuous investments in technological innovation and global compliance, VUEE is dedicated to building an open, intelligent, and inclusive financial ecosystem. Whether diversifying your portfolio, participating in U.S. stock trading, or utilizing AI-driven investment tools, VUEE empowers you to confidently seize global opportunities.



A VUEE spokesperson stated, "We are committed to providing investors with a safe, efficient, and forward-looking trading experience. The rapid growth of the U.S. market is an important milestone in our global expansion, and we look forward to delivering exceptional financial services to more users."



Join Valueex Exchange today to embark on your global investment journey! Visit valueexchanges.com for more details and take a step toward wealth growth with a trusted platform.

https://web.valueexchanges.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.