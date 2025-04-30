System Solutions LLC Released AutoQuotes Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

GLASTONBURY, Conn., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Solutions LLC announced the release of a powerful new integration connecting Revalize AutoQuotes (AQ) with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central cloud ERP software. This integration enables commercial kitchen and foodservice, equipment and service (FES) dealers, consultants, and manufacturers to streamline their Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) process in AutoQuotes and then electronically move customers, orders and items into Business Central ERP software to manage fulfillment and all other business requirements.

With the new integration, users can build detailed AutoQuotes Projects and Quotes, then seamlessly convert them into Business Central Sales Orders where users can manage customers, payments, purchase orders, receiving, shipping, inventory, project management, installations, and accounting without switching systems or manually re-entering data.

“The integration of AutoQuotes with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central unlocks a new level of efficiency for the foodservice and equipment industry businesses. The entire operation can be managed from quoting through fulfillment using connected software” says Dave Durrenberger, Director of Sales, System Solutions LLC.

The integration connects the AutoQuotes industry standard kitchen quoting software to the full power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, accelerating the sales process, enhancing financial visibility, and minimizing fulfillment delays.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is Microsoft’s cloud ERP software and manages: Customers, Vendors, Inventory, Sales, Purchasing, Warehouse, Shipping, Service, Projects, Manufacturing, Assembly, Accounting, and Financials. Business Central is designed so that small and medium sized businesses, single or multi-location, national or international, can run their entire business with one software.

Revalize AutoQuotes (AQ) software is a trusted product in the FES industry. AutoQuotes can configure, price, and quote from nearly one million products, supplies, and accessories from more than eight hundred manufacturers including: product descriptions, pricing, spec sheets, warranty information, CAD, and Revit content.

To learn more about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central or the Revalize AutoQuotes (AQ) Integration, visit www.syssolutionsllc.com or contact us at +1 (860) 781-9986.

About System Solutions LLC

System Solutions LLC is a certified Microsoft Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central solutions tailored to the retail, wholesale, and distribution markets. With industry experience in foodservice and commercial equipment sales, System Solutions delivers purpose-built tools and integrations to help businesses grow.

