CMVC Expands to Dallas with High-Quality, Affordable Healthcare Training in Four Programs

DALLAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC) proudly announces the opening of its newest campus in Dallas, Texas, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to accessible, affordable healthcare education. As a Title IV eligible institution, CMVC enables students to apply for federal financial aid to support their academic pursuits.

The new 10,000 sq. ft. Dallas campus will feature cutting-edge training tools including medical mannequins and dental chairs to support hands-on learning. CMVC Dallas will initially offer diploma programs in:

Home Health Aide

Medical Billing and Coding Specialist

Medical Assisting

Dental Assisting

Three additional programs are slated for future rollout, continuing the growth model that has made CMVC a leader in healthcare training across Florida.

“We are excited to bring our proven educational model to Dallas,” said Robert Bonds, President & CEO of CMVC. “Our goal is to empower students with the skills needed for successful careers in healthcare—without the heavy burden of federal student loan debt.”

Commitment to the Hispanic Community

With approximately 41% of Dallas’s population identifying as Hispanic, CMVC is focused on delivering inclusive education. The Dallas campus will offer programs in both English and Spanish, and provide English as a Second Language (ESL) courses to support non-native English speakers.

“We aim to make education as inclusive and supportive as possible,” added Mr. Bonds.

Fueling Workforce Growth

In addition to student opportunities, CMVC’s expansion will stimulate the local economy by creating over 50 new jobs, including faculty, administrative, and support roles. CMVC anticipates enrolling approximately 300 students in the first year, addressing the growing demand for qualified healthcare professionals in the Dallas region.

Program Start Dates – Summer 2025

Students are encouraged to apply ahead of the following start dates:

Medical Billing & Coding and Home Health Aide – June 2, 2025

Medical Assistant – June 9, 2025

Dental Assistant – June 16, 2025

About Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC)

For over 30 years, Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC) has equipped aspiring healthcare professionals with the skills needed to thrive. With campuses in Hialeah, Miami, and West Palm Beach, CMVC provides career-focused training that prepares students to enter the workforce with confidence. Learn more at www.compumed.edu.

Media Contact

Antoine Zervudacki

Email: antoinezervudacki@bunji.io

Mobile: +52 (1) 5540809382

