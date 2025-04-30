Independent Living Systems Recognized as Largest Latino-Owned Healthcare Company in the U.S. for Second Consecutive Year

Miami, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Living Systems (ILS), a leading provider of healthcare services for complex and vulnerable populations, has been recognized by Latino Leaders Magazine as the largest Latino-owned healthcare company in the United States for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, ILS has advanced to the 17th position among all Latino-owned businesses nationwide, up one spot from last year, reflecting continued growth and industry leadership.

Now in its third year, the Latino Leaders Index500 list, a joint venture between Latino Leaders Magazine and BMO Financial Group continues to spotlight the growing economic power of Latino entrepreneurs across the U.S. In 2024, the list expanded from 200 to 500 companies, cementing its role as a vital benchmark for tracking the scale and success of Latino-led businesses across a wide range of industries—from engineering and construction to food & beverage and technology.

The Index features companies headquartered across the US generating $149 billion in revenue. Among those making the list include national brands such as Carvana, Goya foods and TelevisaUnivision.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as the nation’s largest Latino-owned healthcare company,” said Nestor Plana, Chairman and CEO of ILS. “This acknowledgment underscores our team’s dedication to delivering quality, person-centered, comprehensive health and social care for those who we serve.“

ILS’ recognition follows a year of sustained growth and strategic initiatives, including:

The company’s health plan subsidiary, Florida Community Care (FCC), was recently awarded a new Medicaid contract to provide care for Florida’s most vulnerable residents including low-income families, HIV/AIDS patients, and persons with serious mental illness.

FCC was selected by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration to manage a managed care plan for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, further solidifying its leadership in specialized healthcare.

ILS partnered with the Ritz Carlton Leadership Center to create the “ILS Experience” – an employee driven initiative to enhance the customer and employee experience.

ILS and its employees across the country raised funds in support of the Alzheimer’s Association, reinforcing the company’s dedication to funding and attention to a disease that affects nearly 7 million Americans

“We are proud to represent the Latino business community and remain dedicated to setting high standards within the healthcare industry,” said Plana. “We are a compassionate team committed to improving the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations.”

For more information about Independent Living Systems, please visit www.ilshealth.com.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Florida-based company providing a comprehensive range of turnkey payer services to managed care organizations and health care providers that provide care and social services to vulnerable populations in the Medicare, Medicaid, and Dual-Eligible markets. The company also owns and operates Florida Community Care, Florida’s only statewide Medicaid long-term care provider service network and provider of specialty care plans, as well as Florida Complete Care, a Medicare Advantage special needs plan for people who live in a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or live at home and have complex health issues that require more coordinated and comprehensive care