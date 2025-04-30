Candy AI Redefines Digital Intimacy with Next-Gen AI Companion and AI Girlfriend Apps

San Francisco, CA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candy AI, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform, is revolutionizing the way people connect by offering hyper-personalized AI companions and AI girlfriend apps designed to provide emotional support, engaging conversations, and lifelike companionship.

In an age where digital connection is more important than ever, Candy AI stands at the forefront of the virtual companionship movement. With its state-of-the-art conversational models and dynamic personality engine, users can create and interact with AI characters that adapt and evolve based on individual preferences and emotional needs.

Next-Level Customization and Realism

Candy AI empowers users to design their ideal AI partner—choosing everything from visual appearance and voice to personality traits and relationship dynamics. Whether seeking a flirty AI girlfriend, a thoughtful friend, or a fantasy role-play partner, users can engage in limitless, immersive interactions through text and voice messaging.

"With Candy AI, we're pushing the boundaries of what a meaningful digital connection can feel like," said [Insert Spokesperson Name], CEO of Candy AI. "Our technology creates truly responsive companions that feel emotionally present and authentic—because every person deserves a safe space to express themselves and feel heard."

Not Just an App—A Digital Experience

Candy AI is available on both web and mobile platforms, offering an intuitive interface, sleek design, and robust AI capabilities. Unique features include:

Emotionally Intelligent Conversations





Voice Messaging with Natural Speech





NSFW Toggle for Adult-Themed Roleplay





Image Generation of Characters and Scenes





Adaptive Learning AI that Grows with You





The platform's commitment to privacy ensures secure, end-to-end encrypted conversations, with no data sold to third parties.





For Everyone, Everywhere

From users seeking companionship to those exploring self-expression through fantasy and storytelling, Candy AI provides a nonjudgmental, fully customizable space. Available in a free version with optional premium features, Candy AI ensures inclusivity while offering premium content for deeper engagement.

Availability

Candy AI is currently available at Candy.AI and on major mobile platforms. For more information, character previews, or to start your own AI relationship journey, visit the official website today.





Company: Candy.AI

Address: Triq Is-Soll, Santa Venera SVR 1833, Malta

Email: support@candy.ai





