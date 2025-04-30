FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE TO WELCOME FIRST COHORT OF STUDENTS TO THE SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE IN FALL 2025

Florida Southern College, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAKELAND, Fla. (April 30, 2025) - Florida Southern College is proud to welcome its first cohort of students to the School of Architecture on the historic Frank Lloyd Wright campus in Lakeland, Florida. Set to open fall 2025, this groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in the College's commitment to architectural education and preservation and offers unparalleled opportunities for students to learn and excel in the field of architecture.

The Florida Southern College School of Architecture will offer a unique blend of academic rigor, hands-on experience, and a deep appreciation for architectural heritage. Located on the iconic Frank Lloyd Wright campus, renowned for its innovative designs and historical significance, the school will provide students with state-of-the-art facilities, including design studios, fabrication labs, and a research center.

The School of Architecture represents a culmination of years of planning and a commitment to nurturing the architects, designers and thinkers of tomorrow. “For students, it offers an extraordinary opportunity to study in one of the most unique and historically rich environments in the country—an experience that promises to shape their careers and their vision for the world,” says President Jeremy P. Martin.

This unique program will offer study abroad opportunities in Florence, Italy and Tokyo, Japan as well as immersive internships with leading architectural firms. Additionally, students will have opportunities to work alongside industry professionals offering mentorship and real-world experience as early as their freshman year.

Jeff Baker, Florida Southern’s architect-in-residence since 2007, has led campus restoration efforts and played a key role in incorporating those principles into an accredited curriculum. “Frank Lloyd Wright loved his work,” says Baker. “It’s not just a profession. It’s a calling. The hope is for this program to instill that type of passion for the profession. That way, we’ll all benefit.”

The School of Architecture will be housed in the iconic Ordway Building, one of 16 structures designed by Wright on the Florida Southern campus. This historic building will serve as an inspiring and fitting backdrop for the education of future architects.

“It’s a living and learning laboratory for us here on the Frank Lloyd Wright campus simply because of the structures and the heritage that we have here,” says Dr. Tracey Tedder, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “When students walk out of their classroom after they’ve been immersed in theory, they will be able to apply that theory and put it into practice through hands-on ways.”

The School of Architecture will begin by offering an undergraduate architecture degree program, and the master's architectural degree program will begin in 2028; thusly, students can progress straight through to earn their graduate degree. Florida Southern College will announce the naming of the Dean of the School of Architecture in Summer 2025.

For more information visit www.flsouthern.edu/architecture

