Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Integrated annual report for 2024

Please find attached Lerøy Seafood Group ASA's annual report for 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors. The report is also provided in a machine-readable format according to ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) requirements. As part of the group’s integrated reporting, the report includes an overview of priorities, measurements, and targets related to environment, social and governance (“ESG”) matters. It also incorporates a double materiality assessment, in line with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of NOK 2.50 per share for distribution in 2025. Key dates are set out in a separate stock exchange announcement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements according to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

