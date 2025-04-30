Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Honors Foster Care Awareness Month and Urges Community Action

Greensboro, NC, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) joins organizations nationwide to recognize National Foster Care Month. Established in 1988, National Foster Care Awareness Month is an annual initiative led by the Children’s Bureau, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal is to recognize the tireless dedication of foster parents, kinship caregivers, mentors, child welfare professionals, and policymakers who ensure children in care are safe and supported.

It is also a time to honor and uplift the more than 390,000 children and youth in foster care across the United States, nearly 11,000 of whom are in North Carolina. North Carolina only has 5,400 licensed foster homes available, making the shortage a dire situation. Compounding the issue, North Carolina saw a 20% decline in the number of licensed foster homes from 2021 to 2023, largely due to COVID. CHS is calling on community members to learn more about becoming a foster parent or supporting those who do.

“Foster parents are the quiet heroes in our communities,” said Shannon Enoch, Executive Director of Programs at CHS. “They open their hearts and homes during a child’s most vulnerable moments, offering not just shelter, but stability, love, and the place to heal.”

Foster families offer a safe, nurturing environment where healing can begin. They meet each child’s basic and emotional needs, support their education and well-being, and help them stay connected to their birth families whenever possible. Foster parents also guide children through stress and transitions, preparing them for reunification or adoption.

“Foster care isn’t just a service; it’s a relationship,” said Enoch. “At CHS, we walk alongside our foster families, providing training, resources, and 24/7 support. We truly stay behind our mission that every child deserves a safe, permanent, and loving family and we help families provide just that.”



Becoming a foster parent is less about your background and more about your ability to provide a safe, stable, and nurturing home. You don’t need to be married, own a home, or fit a specific mold—what matters most is your commitment to caring for children. Foster parents must be at least 21 years old, legal U.S. residents who have lived in North Carolina for at least six months, and complete background checks, home assessments, and required training. They should also have reliable transportation, adequate space in the home, and sufficient income to support their current family.

National Foster Care Awareness Month is not only a time of recognition but also a call to action. Whether you choose to foster, donate, or simply help spread the word, you can help change a child’s life. To learn more about foster care and how you can help, visit www.chsnc.org/foster.

