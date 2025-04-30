Toll Brothers Opens New Luxury Townhome Community, Marker Ridge, in Irvington, New York

IRVINGTON, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Marker Ridge , is now open in prestigious Westchester County just one mile from the Hudson River in Irvington, New York. The brand-new designer decorated Ardsley model home is now open daily for tours and showcases contemporary architecture and stunning interior design trends. Home shoppers are invited to tour the model home and quick move-in homes in the community, located at 6 Marker Ridge in Irvington.

Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers is an intimate enclave of two-story townhomes offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garages, home offices, and basements with the option to finish. Homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided. Homes are priced from $1.6 million.





“We are thrilled to introduce Marker Ridge, a community that offers luxury living in esteemed Westchester County,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New York. “With its prime location near the Hudson River and outstanding luxury features included in every home, Marker Ridge is designed to meet the needs of discerning home shoppers looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle, convenience, and sophistication.”

Marker Ridge is a commuter's dream with convenient access to the Irvington Metro-North Train Station less than a mile from the community, and a location just 9 miles from White Plains and 22 miles from Manhattan. Residents will also enjoy being walking distance to local shopping and dining on Irvington's Main Street and direct access to the Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Trail from the community. Students will attend the highly rated Irvington Union Free School District, with all schools located less than a mile from the community.

Toll Brothers customers who select a build-to-order home will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home as early as fall 2025.

For more information on Marker Ridge by Toll Brothers, call (866) 329-2001 or visit MarkerRidgebyTollBrothers.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

