NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 18, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Orgenesis Inc. Orgenesis Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 21, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ShiftPixy, Inc. ShiftPixy, Inc.’s stock was suspended on October 28, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.’s stock was suspended on November 6, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 7, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and 6.00% Series B Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock of Exela Technologies, Inc. Exela Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on November 8, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. Finnovate Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on November 12, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Mondee Holdings, Inc. Mondee Holdings, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 6, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of TLGY Acquisition Corporation. TLGY Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 9, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. Target Global Acquisition I Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, units, and rights of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, rights, and units of Globalink Investment Inc. Globalink Investment Inc.’s securities were suspended on December 17, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the unit of BurTech Acquisition Corp. BurTech Acquisition Corp.’s security was suspended on December 18, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, rights, and units of Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation. Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, warrants, and units of CF Acquisition Corp VII. CF Acquisition Corp. VII’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, rights, units, and warrants of Kairous Acquisition Corp Limited. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited’s securities were suspended on December 23, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I’s securities were suspended on December 24, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the unit of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.’s security was suspended on December 24, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Molecular Templates, Inc. Molecular Templates, Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 26, 2024 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock, warrants, and rights of NorthView Acquisition Corporation. NorthView Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on December 27, 2024 and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.