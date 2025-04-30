Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2025

Pathfinder Bank’s parent company earned $0.41 per diluted share on improving operating efficiency and growth in net interest income, net interest margin, core deposits and commercial loans

OSWEGO, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (“Pathfinder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PBHC) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The holding company for Pathfinder Bank (“the Bank”) earned net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.0 million or $0.41 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2.1 million or $0.34 per share in the first quarter of 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $3.9 million or $0.63 per share, and included a benefit of approximately $1.4 million from a gain on the sale of its insurance agency, net of taxes and transaction-related expenses.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights and Key Developments

  • Total deposits were $1.26 billion at period end, and grew by 5.0% in the first quarter and 10.3% from March 31, 2024. Core deposits also grew to 78.31% of total deposits at period end from 76.86% on December 31, 2024 and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. In addition to funding lending activity in the quarter, the Company's low-cost deposits enabled reductions in higher-cost borrowings to $44.6 million at period end, down 49.3% in the first quarter and 67.5% from March 31, 2024.
  • Total loans were $912.2 million at period end, compared to $919.0 million on December 31, 2024 and $891.5 million on March 31, 2024. Commercial loans were $542.7 million or 59.5% of total loans at period end, compared to $539.7 million on December 31, 2024 and $525.6 million on March 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans declined to $13.2 million at period end, and improved by 40.1% during the first quarter and 32.7% from March 31, 2024. Nonperforming loans also declined to 1.45% of total loans at period end, and improved from 2.40% on December 31, 2024 and 2.20% on March 31, 2024.
  • Net interest income was $11.4 million, and increased $1.0 million from the linked quarter and $2.0 million from the first quarter of 2024, while net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded to 3.31% from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.75% in the year-ago period. Approximately $347,000 of net interest income and 10 basis points of NIM in the first quarter of 2025 reflected 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”) net income grew to $4.2 million, and increased 26.0% from the linked quarter and 16.9% from the year-ago period. PTPP net income, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding profitability without giving effect to income taxes and provision for credit losses.
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 66.84%, down from 72.01% in the linked quarter and 68.29% in the year-ago period. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

“Pathfinder’s solid first quarter results reflect the strength of our balance sheet and our growing core deposit franchise. Our continued focus on disciplined loan and deposit pricing has helped expand net interest margin in a challenging economic environment while our efforts toward optimizing non-interest expenses have improved our efficiency measures,” said President and Chief Executive Officer James A. Dowd. “We remain deeply committed to strengthening our proactive credit risk management practices and view our current efforts as the beginning of a sustained, long-term strategy to enhance the quality of our loan portfolio.”

Dowd added, “Our strong results this year and the close relationships we’ve built with businesses and neighbors throughout Central New York give us good reason to feel optimistic. Major investments in our region’s growing tech sector are creating new opportunities, and we’re proud to be part of that momentum. At the same time, we’re staying close to our customers and keeping a careful eye on how recent economic changes and national policy decisions are affecting families and local businesses across our communities.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
First quarter 2025 net interest income was $11.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 10.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. A decrease in interest and dividend income of $85,000 from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average yield decreases of 43 basis points on tax-exempt investment securities and 25 basis points on taxable investment securities, partially offset by a 10 basis points increase in the average yield on loans that included 15 basis points from 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and income from prepayment fees. The corresponding decreases in income from tax-exempt and taxable investment securities from the linked quarter were $43,000 and $198,000, respectively. The increase in interest from loans of $149,000 from the prior quarter reflected a benefit of approximately $347,000, including $247,000 of 2024 interest recovered from loans removed from nonaccrual status and $100,000 of first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.

A decrease in interest expense of $1.1 million from the linked quarter was primarily attributed to average cost decreases of 36 basis points for interest-bearing deposits and 143 basis points for borrowings. The corresponding decreases in deposits and borrowings expense from the linked quarter were $878,000 and $226,000, respectively. These reductions reflect continued changes in the Bank’s funding mix, including growing core deposits, as well as deliberate deposit pricing adjustments and significant reductions in borrowings.

Net interest margin was 3.31% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.02% in the linked quarter. The increase reflected significant reductions in deposit and borrowing costs, as well as a benefit of 10 basis points from 2024 recovered interest and first quarter 2025 prepayment fees.

Noninterest Income
First quarter 2025 noninterest income totaled $1.2 million and no longer includes contributions from the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Linked quarter noninterest income totaled $4.9 million, including $3.2 million in non-recurring pre-tax gains and revenues associated with the sale of the Company's insurance agency in 2024. First quarter 2024 noninterest income totaled $1.7 million, including $397,000 in insurance revenue.

Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income reflected a reduction of $264,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses and seasonal reductions estimated at $100,000, as well as decreases of $31,000 in service charges on deposit accounts and $7,000 in earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”). Compared to the linked quarter, first quarter 2025 noninterest income also reflected increases of $52,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $26,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as a decrease of $257,000 in net realized gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities.

Compared to the year-ago period, first quarter 2025 noninterest income included increases of $65,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, $13,000 in loan servicing fees, and $5,000 in earnings and gain on BOLI, as well as a decline of $118,000 in debit card interchange fees driven by $158,000 of non-recurring catch up expenses related to prior periods. Noninterest income growth from the year-ago quarter also reflected a $140,000 decrease in net realized losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and increases of $110,000 in net realized gains on sales of marketable equity securities and $47,000 in gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and no longer includes costs for the insurance agency business sold in October 2024. Noninterest expense was $8.5 million in the linked quarter and $7.7 million in the year-ago period, including expenses associated with the insurance agency of $456,000 and $285,000, respectively.

Salaries and benefits were $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $327,000 from the linked quarter and $121,000 from the year-ago period. The increase from the linked quarter reflected a $174,000 increase in stock-based compensation and a $96,000 increase in payroll tax. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $95,000 increase in stock-based compensation and $123,000 in other salary and benefits expenses associated with personnel in the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024. 

Building and occupancy was $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, increasing $93,000 and $531,000 from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increase from the linked quarter reflected an $89,000 seasonal increase in utilities and snow removal expenses. The increase from the first quarter of last year was primarily due to ongoing facilities-related costs associated with operating the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Data processing expense was $666,000 in the first quarter of 2025, decreasing $55,000 from the linked quarter and increasing $138,000 from the year-ago period. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to a $42,000 ATM processing expense for new customer card issuances. The increase from the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributed to the ongoing operations of the East Syracuse branch acquired in July 2024.

Annualized noninterest expense represented 2.33% of average assets in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.33% and 2.16% in the linked and year-ago periods, including costs associated with transactions of the divested insurance agency business. The efficiency ratio was 66.84% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 72.01% and 68.29% in the linked and year-ago periods. The efficiency ratio, which is not a financial metric under GAAP, is a measure that the Company believes is helpful to understanding its level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue.

Net Income
For the first quarter of 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or $0.48 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share. The difference between basic and diluted earnings per share reflects the accounting impact of restricted stock units granted to senior executive officers during the period under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders at the 2024 annual meeting. Linked quarter net income was $3.9 million, including a net benefit of approximately $1.4 million from the gain on the sale of its insurance agency, or $0.63 per basic and diluted share. First quarter 2024 net income totaled $2.2 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share.

Statement of Financial Condition
As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s statement of financial condition reflects total assets of $1.50 billion, compared to $1.47 billion and $1.45 billion recorded on December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Loans totaled $912.2 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 0.7% during the first quarter and increasing 2.3% from one year prior. Consumer and residential loans totaled $371.0 million on March 31, 2025, decreasing 2.6% during the first quarter and increasing 1.2% from one year prior. Commercial loans totaled $542.7 million on March 31, 2025, increasing 0.6% during the first quarter and 3.3% from one year prior.

With respect to liabilities, deposits totaled $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, increasing 5.0% during the first quarter and 10.3% from one year prior. The Company also utilized its lower cost liquidity to reduce total borrowings, which were $44.6 million on March 31, 2025 as compared to $88.1 million on December 31 and $137.4 million on March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity totaled $124.9 million on March 31, 2025, increasing $3.4 million or 2.8% in the first quarter and increasing $3.1 million or 2.5% from one year prior. Compared to the prior quarter, the first quarter 2025 increase primarily reflects a $2.3 million increase in retained earnings, a $712,000 decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss (“AOCL”), and a $353,000 increase in additional paid in capital. The noncontrolling interest, previously included in equity on the Statements of Financial Condition, was eliminated in October 2024 upon the sale of the Company's 51% ownership interest in the insurance agency.

Asset Quality
The Company's asset quality metrics reflect ongoing efforts the Bank is undertaking as part of its commitment to continuously improve its credit risk management approach.

Nonperforming loans were $13.2 million or 1.45% of total loans on March 31, 2025, improving from $22.1 million or 2.40% of total loans on December 31, 2024 and $19.7 million or 2.20% of total loans on March 31, 2024.

Net charge offs (“NCOs”) after recoveries were $340,000 or an annualized 0.15% of average loans in the first quarter of 2025, with gross charge offs for consumer loans, purchased loan pools, and commercial loans offsetting recoveries in each of these categories. NCOs were $1.0 million or an annualized 0.44% of average loans in the linked quarter and $30,000 or 0.01% in the prior year period.

Provision for credit loss expense was $457,000 in the first quarter of 2025 reflecting lower levels of nonperforming loans and NCOs in the period and qualitative factors in the Company’s reserve model. The provision was $988,000 and $726,000 in the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

The Company believes it is sufficiently collateralized and reserved, with an Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) of $17.4 million on March 31, 2025, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2024 and $16.7 million on March 31, 2024. As a percentage of total loans, ACL represented 1.91% on March 31, 2025, 1.88% on December 31, 2024, and 1.87% on March 31, 2024.

Liquidity
The Company has diligently ensured a strong liquidity profile as of March 31, 2025 to meet its ongoing financial obligations. The Bank’s liquidity management, as evaluated by its cash reserves and operational cash flows from loan repayments and investment securities, remains robust and is effectively managed by the institution’s leadership.

The Bank’s analysis indicates that expected cash inflows from loans and investment securities are more than sufficient to meet all projected financial obligations. Total deposits were $1.26 billion on March 31, 2025, $1.20 billion on December 31, 2024, and $1.15 billion on March 31, 2024. Core deposits represented 78.31% of total deposits on March 31, 2025, 76.86% on December 31, 2024, and 69.17% on March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to implement strategic initiatives to enhance its core deposit franchise, including targeted marketing campaigns and customer engagement programs aimed at deepening banking relationships and enhancing deposit stability.

At the end of the current quarter, Pathfinder Bancorp had an available additional funding capacity of $133.3 million with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, which complements its liquidity reserves. Moreover, the Bank maintains additional unused credit lines totaling $46.6 million, which provide a buffer for additional funding needs. These facilities, including access to the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window, are part of a comprehensive liquidity strategy that ensures flexibility and readiness to respond to any funding requirements.

Cash Dividend Declared
On March 31, 2025, Pathfinder’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for holders of both voting common and non-voting common stock.

In addition, this dividend also extends to the notional shares of the Company’s warrants. Shareholders registered by April 18, 2025 will be eligible for the dividend, which is scheduled for disbursement on May 9, 2025. This distribution aligns with Pathfinder Bancorp’s philosophy of consistent and reliable delivery of shareholder value.

Evaluating the Company’s market performance, the closing stock price as of March 31, 2025 stood at $16.44 per share. This positions the annualized dividend yield at 2.43%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBHC) is the commercial bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank, which serves Central New York customers throughout Oswego, Syracuse, and their neighboring communities. Strategically located branches averaging over $100 million in deposits per location, as well as diversified consumer, mortgage, and commercial loan portfolios, reflect the state-chartered Bank’s commitment to in-market relationships and local customer service. The Company also offers investment services to individuals and businesses. At March 31, 2025, the Oswego-headquartered Company had assets of $1.50 billion, loans of $912.2 million, and deposits of $1.26 billion. More information is available at pathfinderbank.com and ir.pathfinderbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s and the Bank’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s and the Bank’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company and the Bank operate; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; inflation; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. 

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet, or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the release of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Investor/Media Contacts
James A. Dowd, President, CEO
Justin K. Bigham, Senior Vice President, CFO
Telephone: (315) 343-0057

PATHFINDER BANCORP, INC.               
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)               
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)               
                
  2025
 2024
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
ASSETS:               
Cash and due from banks $18,606  $13,963  $18,923  $12,022  $13,565 
Interest-earning deposits  32,862   17,609   16,401   19,797   15,658 
Total cash and cash equivalents  51,468   31,572   35,324   31,819   29,223 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  284,051   269,331   271,977   274,977   279,012 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  155,704   158,683   161,385   166,271   172,648 
Marketable equity securities, at fair value  4,401   4,076   3,872   3,793   3,342 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  2,906   4,590   5,401   8,702   7,031 
Loans  912,150   918,986   921,660   888,263   891,531 
Less: Allowance for credit losses  17,407   17,243   17,274   16,892   16,655 
Loans receivable, net  894,743   901,743   904,386   871,371   874,876 
Premises and equipment, net  19,233   19,009   18,989   18,878   18,332 
Assets held-for-sale  -   -   -   3,042   3,042 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  1,356   1,391   1,425   1,459   1,493 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  16,478   16,676   16,873   4,004   4,038 
Accrued interest receivable  6,748   6,881   6,806   7,076   7,170 
Foreclosed real estate  -   -   -   60   82 
Intangible assets, net  5,832   5,989   6,217   76   80 
Goodwill  5,056   5,056   5,752   4,536   4,536 
Bank owned life insurance  24,889   24,727   24,560   24,967   24,799 
Other assets  22,472   25,150   20,159   25,180   23,968 
Total assets $1,495,337  $1,474,874  $1,483,126  $1,446,211  $1,453,672 
                
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:               
Deposits:               
Interest-bearing deposits $1,061,166  $990,805  $986,103  $932,132  $969,692 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  203,314   213,719   210,110   169,145   176,421 
Total deposits  1,264,480   1,204,524   1,196,213   1,101,277   1,146,113 
Short-term borrowings  27,000   61,000   60,315   127,577   91,577 
Long-term borrowings  17,628   27,068   39,769   45,869   45,869 
Subordinated debt  30,156   30,107   30,057   30,008   29,961 
Accrued interest payable  844   546   236   2,092   1,963 
Operating lease liabilities  1,560   1,591   1,621   1,652   1,682 
Finance lease liabilities  16,655   16,745   16,829   4,359   4,370 
Other liabilities  12,118   11,810   16,986   9,203   9,505 
Total liabilities  1,370,441   1,353,391   1,362,026   1,322,037   1,331,040 
Shareholders' equity:               
Voting common stock shares issued and outstanding  4,761,182   4,745,366   4,719,788   4,719,788   4,719,788 
Voting common stock  48   47   47   47   47 
Non-Voting common stock  14   14   14   14   14 
Additional paid in capital  53,103   52,750   53,231   53,182   53,151 
Retained earnings  80,163   77,816   73,670   78,936   77,558 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,432)  (9,144)  (6,716)  (8,786)  (8,862)
Unearned ESOP shares  -   -   -   (45)  (90)
Total Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. shareholders' equity  124,896   121,483   120,246   123,348   121,818 
Noncontrolling interest  -   -   854   826   814 
Total equity  124,896   121,483   121,100   124,174   122,632 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,495,337  $1,474,874  $1,483,126  $1,446,211  $1,453,672 
 

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

   2025  2024
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2  Q1 
Interest and dividend income:               
Loans, including fees $13,672  $13,523  $14,425  $12,489  $12,268 
Debt securities:               
Taxable  5,185   5,312   5,664   5,736   5,607 
Tax-exempt  402   445   469   498   508 
Dividends  93   164   149   178   129 
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits  89   82   492   121   98 
Total interest and dividend income  19,441   19,526   21,199   19,022   18,610 
Interest expense:               
Interest on deposits  6,945   7,823   7,633   7,626   7,411 
Interest on short-term borrowings  545   700   1,136   1,226   1,114 
Interest on long-term borrowings  65   136   202   201   194 
Interest on subordinated debt  475   490   496   489   491 
Total interest expense  8,030   9,149   9,467   9,542   9,210 
Net interest income  11,411   10,377   11,732   9,480   9,400 
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses:               
Loans  504   988   9,104   304   710 
Held-to-maturity securities  -   (5)  (31)  (74)  15 
Unfunded commitments  (47)  5   (104)  60   1 
Total provision for credit losses  457   988   8,969   290   726 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,954   9,389   2,763   9,190   8,674 
Noninterest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts  374   405   392   330   309 
Earnings and gain on bank owned life insurance  162   169   361   167   157 
Loan servicing fees  101   96   79   112   88 
Net realized (losses) gains on sales and redemptions of investment securities  (8)  249   (188)  16   (148)
Gain on asset sale 1 & 2  -   3,169   -   -   - 
Net realized gains (losses) on sales of marketable equity securities  218   166   62   (139)  108 
Gains on sales of loans and foreclosed real estate  65   39   90   40   18 
Loss on sale of premises and equipment  -   -   (36)  -   - 
Debit card interchange fees  1   265   300   191   119 
Insurance agency revenue 1  -   49   367   260   397 
Other charges, commissions & fees  284   299   280   234   689 
Total noninterest income  1,197   4,906   1,707   1,211   1,737 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits  4,450   4,123   4,959   4,399   4,329 
Building and occupancy  1,347   1,254   1,134   914   816 
Data processing  666   721   672   550   528 
Professional and other services  606   608   1,820   696   562 
Advertising  141   218   165   116   105 
FDIC assessments  229   231   228   228   229 
Audits and exams  114   123   123   123   170 
Insurance agency expense 1  -   456   308   232   285 
Community service activities  11   19   20   39   52 
Foreclosed real estate expenses  21   20   27   30   25 
Other expenses  691   771   803   581   605 
Total noninterest expense  8,433   8,544   10,259   7,908   7,706 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  3,718   5,751   (5,789)  2,493   2,705 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  744   492   (1,173)  481   532 
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.  2,974   5,259   (4,616)  2,012   2,173 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1  -   1,352   28   12   53 
Net income (loss) attributable to Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. $2,974  $3,907  $(4,644) $2,000  $2,120 
Voting Earnings per common share - basic $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Voting Earnings per common share - diluted $0.41  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- basic $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Series A Non-Voting Earnings per common share- diluted $0.41  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Dividends per common share (Voting and Series A Non-Voting) $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
 

1 Although the Company owned 51% of its membership interest in FitzGibbons Agency, LLC (“Agency”) the Company is required to consolidate 100% of the Agency within the consolidated financial statements. The Company sold its 51% membership interest in the Agency in October 2024.
2 The $3,169,000 consolidated gain on asset sale equals $1,616,000 associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Agency plus $1,553,000 associated with the 49% noncontrolling interest.

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

   2025  2024
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2  Q1 
Selected Ratios:               
Return on average assets  0.81%  1.07%  -1.25%  0.56%  0.59%
Return on average common equity  9.64%  12.85%  -14.79%  6.49%  7.01%
Return on average equity  9.64%  12.85%  -14.79%  6.49%  7.01%
Return on average tangible common equity 1  10.52%  14.17%  -15.28%  6.78%  7.32%
Net interest margin  3.31%  3.02%  3.34%  2.78%  2.75%
Loans / deposits  72.14%  76.29%  77.05%  80.66%  77.79%
Core deposits/deposits 2  78.31%  76.86%  77.45%  67.98%  69.17%
Annualized non-interest expense / average assets  2.33%  2.33%  2.75%  2.19%  2.16%
Commercial real estate / risk-based capital 3  182.62%  186.73%  189.47%  169.73%  163.93%
Efficiency ratio 1  66.84%  72.01%  75.28%  74.08%  68.29%
                
Other Selected Data:               
Average yield on loans  5.97%  5.87%  6.31%  5.64%  5.48%
Average cost of interest bearing deposits  2.76%  3.12%  3.11%  3.21%  3.07%
Average cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing  2.29%  2.59%  2.59%  2.72%  2.61%
Deposits/branch 4 $105,373  $100,377  $99,684  $100,116  $104,192 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income 1 $4,183  $3,321  $3,368  $2,767  $3,579 
Total revenue 1 $12,616  $11,865  $13,627  $10,675  $11,285 
                
Share and Per Share Data:               
Cash dividends per share $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 
Book value per common share $20.33  $19.83  $19.71  $20.22  $19.97 
Tangible book value per common share 1 $18.56  $18.03  $17.75  $19.46  $19.21 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Voting  4,749   4,733   4,714   4,708   4,701 
Basic earnings per share - Voting 5 $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share - Voting 5 $0.41  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding - Series A Non-Voting  1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380   1,380 
Basic earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting 5 $0.48  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Diluted earnings per share - Series A Non-Voting 5 $0.41  $0.63  $(0.75) $0.32  $0.34 
Common shares outstanding at period end  6,144   6,126   6,100   6,100   6,100 
                
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Capital Ratios:               
Company tangible common equity to tangible assets 1  7.68%  7.54%  7.36%  8.24%  8.09%
Company Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  15.89%  15.66%  15.55%  16.19%  16.23%
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  12.24%  12.00%  11.84%  12.31%  12.33%
Company Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  11.75%  11.51%  11.33%  11.83%  11.85%
Company Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)  8.82%  8.64%  8.29%  9.16%  9.16%
                
Pathfinder Bank Capital Ratios:               
Bank Total Core Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  14.86%  14.65%  14.52%  16.04%  15.65%
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  13.61%  13.40%  13.26%  14.79%  14.39%
Bank Tier 1 Common Equity (to Risk-Weighted Assets)  13.61%  13.40%  13.26%  14.79%  14.39%
Bank Tier 1 Capital (to Assets)  9.80%  9.64%  9.13%  10.30%  10.13%
 

1 Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Non-brokered deposits excluding certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more.
3 Construction and development, multifamily, and non-owner occupied CRE loans as a percentage of Pathfinder Bank total capital.
4 Includes 11 full-service branches and one motor bank for December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Includes 10 full-service branches and one motor bank for all periods prior.
5 Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated based upon the two-class method. Weighted average shares outstanding do not include unallocated ESOP shares.

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

   2025  2024
ASSET QUALITY: Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2  Q1 
Total loan charge-offs $508  $1,191  $8,812  $112  $68 
Total recoveries  168   171   90   46   38 
Net loan charge-offs  340   1,020   8,722   66   30 
Allowance for credit losses at period end  17,407   17,243   17,274   16,892   16,655 
Nonperforming loans at period end  13,232   22,084   16,170   24,490   19,652 
Nonperforming assets at period end $13,232  $22,084  $16,170  $24,550  $19,734 
Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans  0.15%  0.44%  3.82%  0.03%  0.01%
Allowance for credit losses to period end loans  1.91%  1.88%  1.87%  1.90%  1.87%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  131.55%  78.08%  106.83%  68.98%  84.75%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans  1.45%  2.40%  1.75%  2.76%  2.20%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets  0.88%  1.50%  1.09%  1.70%  1.36%
 


  2025
 2024
LOAN COMPOSITION: March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
1-4 family first-lien residential mortgages $243,854  $251,373  $255,235  $250,106  $252,026 
Residential construction  3,162   4,864   4,077   309   1,689 
Commercial real estate  381,479   377,619   378,805   370,361   363,467 
Commercial lines of credit  65,074   67,602   64,672   62,711   67,416 
Other commercial and industrial  91,644   89,800   88,247   90,813   91,178 
Paycheck protection program loans  96   113   125   136   147 
Tax exempt commercial loans  4,446   4,544   2,658   3,228   3,374 
Home equity and junior liens  52,315   51,948   52,709   35,821   35,723 
Other consumer  71,681   72,710   76,703   75,195   77,106 
Subtotal loans  913,751   920,573   923,231   888,680   892,126 
Deferred loan fees  (1,601)  (1,587)  (1,571)  (417)  (595)
Total loans $912,150  $918,986  $921,660  $888,263  $891,531 
 


  2025
 2024
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION: March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
Savings accounts $129,898  $128,753  $129,053  $106,048  $111,465 
Time accounts  349,673   360,716   352,729   368,262   378,103 
Time accounts in excess of $250,000  149,922   142,473   140,181   117,021   114,514 
Money management accounts  10,774   11,583   11,520   12,154   11,676 
MMDA accounts  306,281   239,016   250,007   193,915   215,101 
Demand deposit interest-bearing  109,941   101,080   97,344   128,168   134,196 
Demand deposit noninterest-bearing  203,314   213,719   210,110   169,145   176,434 
Mortgage escrow funds  4,677   7,184   5,269   6,564   4,624 
Total deposits $1,264,480  $1,204,524  $1,196,213  $1,101,277  $1,146,113 
 

The above information is unaudited and preliminary, based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

   2025  2024
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Q1  Q4  Q1 
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans $916,207  $920,855  $895,335 
Taxable investment securities  416,558   412,048   431,114 
Tax-exempt investment securities  34,475   34,918   29,171 
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits  12,939   5,115   13,873 
Total interest-earning assets  1,380,179   1,372,936   1,369,493 
Noninterest-earning assets:         
Other assets  114,882   112,654   94,677 
Allowance for credit losses  (17,413)  (17,145)  (16,081)
Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities  (9,947)  (8,534)  (11,187)
Total assets $1,467,701  $1,459,911  $1,436,902 
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
NOW accounts $111,643  $102,862  $99,688 
Money management accounts  10,906   11,371   11,653 
MMDA accounts  256,186   257,429   213,897 
Savings and club accounts  129,769   128,169   112,719 
Time deposits  498,963   504,009   524,368 
Subordinated loans  30,123   30,076   29,930 
Borrowings  70,575   68,391   137,882 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,108,165   1,102,307   1,130,137 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:         
Demand deposits  206,137   206,521   169,748 
Other liabilities  29,961   29,494   15,986 
Total liabilities  1,344,263   1,338,322   1,315,871 
Shareholders' equity  123,438   121,589   121,031 
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $1,467,701  $1,459,911  $1,436,902 
 


   2025  2024
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS: Q1  Q4  Q1 
Interest-earning assets:         
Loans  5.97%  5.87%  5.48%
Taxable investment securities  5.07%  5.32%  5.32%
Tax-exempt investment securities  4.66%  5.10%  6.97%
Fed funds sold and interest-earning deposits  2.75%  6.41%  2.83%
Total interest-earning assets  5.63%  5.69%  5.44%
Interest-bearing liabilities:         
NOW accounts  1.07%  1.19%  1.06%
Money management accounts  0.11%  0.11%  0.10%
MMDA accounts  3.06%  3.23%  3.61%
Savings and club accounts  0.25%  0.26%  0.26%
Time deposits  3.69%  4.25%  3.92%
Subordinated loans  6.31%  6.52%  6.56%
Borrowings  3.46%  4.89%  3.79%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.90%  3.32%  3.26%
Net interest rate spread  2.73%  2.37%  2.18%
Net interest margin  3.31%  3.02%  2.75%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  124.55%  124.55%  121.18%
 

The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.

   2025  2024
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS: Q1  Q4  Q3  Q2  Q1 
Tangible book value per common share:               
Total equity $124,896  $121,483  $120,246  $123,348  $121,818 
Intangible assets  (10,888)  (11,045)  (11,969)  (4,612)  (4,616)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)  114,008   110,438   108,277   118,736   117,202 
Common shares outstanding  6,144   6,126   6,100   6,100   6,100 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $18.56  $18.03  $17.75  $19.46  $19.21 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:               
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $114,008  $110,438  $108,277  $118,736  $117,202 
Tangible assets  1,484,449   1,463,829   1,471,157   1,441,599   1,449,056 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  7.68%  7.54%  7.36%  8.24%  8.09%
Return on average tangible common equity:               
Average shareholders' equity $123,438  $121,589  $125,626  $123,211  $121,031 
Average intangible assets  10,991   11,907   4,691   4,614   4,619 
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)  112,447   109,682   120,935   118,597   116,412 
Net income (loss)  2,974   3,907   (4,644)  2,000   2,120 
Net income (loss), annualized $11,831  $15,543  $(18,475) $8,044  $8,527 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)1  10.52%  14.17%  -15.28%  6.78%  7.32%
Revenue, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, and efficiency ratio:               
Net interest income $11,411  $10,377  $11,732  $9,480  $9,400 
Total noninterest income  1,197   4,906   1,707   1,211   1,737 
Net realized (gains) losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities  (8)  249   (188)  16   (148)
Gain on asset sale  -   3,169   -   -   - 
Revenue (non-GAAP)2  12,616   11,865   13,627   10,675   11,285 
Total non-interest expense  8,433   8,544   10,259   7,908   7,706 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (non-GAAP)3 $4,183  $3,321  $3,368  $2,767  $3,579 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)4  66.84%  72.01%  75.28%  74.08%  68.29%
 

1 Return on average tangible common equity equals annualized net income (loss) divided by average tangible equity
2 Revenue equals net interest income plus total noninterest income less net realized gains or losses on sales and redemptions of investment securities and gain on sale of insurance agency
3 Pre-tax, pre-provision net income equals revenue less total non-interest expense
4 Efficiency ratio equals noninterest expense divided by revenue

The above information is unaudited and preliminary based on the Company's data available at the time of presentation.


