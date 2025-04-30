Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Increase in Cash Dividend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable July 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2025, which represents an increase of $0.01 per common share from the prior quarter's dividend.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a financial-bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 150 years. Hawthorn Bank has multiple locations, including in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, Springfield, and Clinton.

