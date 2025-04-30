Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

 | Source: Bogota Savings Bank Bogota Savings Bank

TEANECK, N.J., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $731,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $441,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The increase in net income was primarily due to a decrease in deposit costs and increases in the yield on loans and security income, which resulted in a $942,000 increase in net interest income over the previous year. The Company also recorded a one-time death benefit accrual from its bank-owned life insurance policy for a former employee of approximately $543,000.

The Bank has completed its previous repurchase program and has no repurchase program outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, 238,258 shares had been repurchased pursuant to the previous program at a cost of $1.7 million.

Other Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets decreased $41.3 million, or 4.3%, to $930.2 million at March 31, 2025 from $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents, loans and securities.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased $26.6 million, or 51.0%, to $25.6 million at March 31, 2025 from $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 as excess funds were used to pay down borrowings.
  • Securities decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%, to $137.7 million at March 31, 2025 from $140.3 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Net loans decreased $10.2 million, or 1.4%, to $701.5 million at March 31, 2025 from $711.7 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $633.0 million, decreasing $9.2 million, or 1.4%, as compared to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024, due to a $9.5 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits, primarily due to a $17.3 million decrease in certificates of deposit, and a $1.2 million decrease in money market accounts, offset by a $6.6 million increase in NOW accounts and a $2.4 million increase in savings accounts. The average cost of deposits increased 13 basis points to 3.55% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.42% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $32.4 million, or 18.8% to $139.8 million at March 31, 2025 from $172.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said “We continue to have a positive outlook on achieving the long-term goals we have set. We have also experienced immediate improvements from the balance sheet restructuring completed at the end of 2024. With a full quarter completed, the positive impact of the restructuring is reflected on our financials. The current market turmoil has created uncertainty around rates. We remain very mindful of this as we project our growth and look to improve our net interest margin.”

“Credit quality remains a focus, as it has historically, while we anticipate modest loan growth in the short term. Growth and diversification of our assets are a priority of our strategic plan and we remain dedicated to that vision."

Income Statement Analysis

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024

Net income increased by $1.2 million to net income of $731,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to a net loss of $441,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $942,000 in net interest income, and a $590,000 increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $300,000 in occupancy and equipment costs, and a decrease of $259,000 in income tax benefit.

Interest income increased $862,000, or 8.6%, from $10.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 primarily due to higher yields on interest-earning assets, offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. 

Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $115,000, or 76.7%, to $265,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $150,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to a $6.7 million increase in the average balance to $16.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, reflecting the decrease in loans and securities. The increase was augmented by a 27 basis point increase in the average yield from 6.10% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 6.37% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to the higher interest rate environment.

Interest income on loans increased $396,000, or 4.8%, to $8.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due primarily to a 27 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.61% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 4.88% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, which was offset by a $8.3 million decrease in the average balance to $705.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $713.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest income on securities increased $304,000, or 19.9%, to $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to a 138 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.67% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to 5.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to the rebalancing of the balance sheet in the fourth quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $21.4 million decrease in the average balance to $145.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $166.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 

Interest expense decreased $80,000, or 1.1%, from $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $7.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to lower average balances on certificates of deposits, offset by an increase in the cost of funds. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, the use of hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank and brokered deposit advances by $177,000. At March 31, 2025, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.

Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $208,000, or 3.5%, to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The average balances of certificates of deposit decreased $32.2 million to $484.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $516.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 while the average balance of NOW/money market accounts and savings accounts increased $10.0 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $128,000, or 8.9%, from $1.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average cost of borrowings of 24 basis points to 4.02% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 3.78% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to new borrowings being at shorter durations. The increase was also due to an increase in the average balance of $4.8 million to $158.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $153.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 

Net interest income increased $942,000, or 35.5%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The increase reflected a 44 basis point increase in our net interest rate spread to 1.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 0.68% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Our net interest margin increased 48 basis points to 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from 1.18% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

We recorded a recovery for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 of $80,000 compared to a provision for credit losses of $35,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 due to decreases in loan balances and unfunded commitments.

Non-interest income increased by $590,000, or 197.4%, to $889,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from $299,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $550,000, or 259.5%, due to a death benefit received related to a former employee. Gain on sale of loans increased $29,000 compared to no gain on sale of loans for the comparable period last year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $217,000, or 5.9%, over the comparable 2024 period. This was due to a $300,000, or 80.9% increase in occupancy and equipment costs, which increased as we began leasing certain offices as part of the sale-leaseback transaction completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, which was offset by a $78,000, or 3.6%, decrease in salaries and employee benefit costs, which decreased as a result of reduced headcount, taxes and a reduction in stock-based compensation expense. 

Income tax benefit decreased $259,000, to a benefit of $28,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 from a $287,000 benefit for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The decrease was due to an increase of $1.4 million in taxable income, offset by the benefits of income from bank-owned life insurance, which is tax free. 

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $930.2 million at March 31, 2025, representing a decrease of $41.3 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $26.6 million during the period primarily due to the paydown of borrowings and decrease in deposits. Net loans decreased $10.2 million, or 1.44%, due to a $6.6 million decrease in the balance of residential loans, as well as a $9.7 million decrease in the balance of construction loans and a decrease of $1.1 million in commercial and industrial loans. The decrease was partially offset by new production of $7.8 million of commercial real estate loans. Due to the interest rate environment, we have experienced a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities available for sale decreased $2.6 million, or 1.8%. 

Delinquent loans decreased $842,000 to $13.5 million, or 1.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, compared to $14.3 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The decrease was mostly due to the payoff of one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $455,000 and residential loans totaling $387,000 being brought current. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased from $14.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $13.9 million, which represented 1.49% of total assets at March 31, 2025. No loans were charged-off during the three months ended March 31, 2025 or March 31, 2024. The Company’s allowance for credit losses related to loans was 0.37% of total loans and 18.65% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.37% of total loans and 21.81% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space. 

Total liabilities decreased $42.3 million, or 5.1%, to $791.9 million mainly due to a $32.4 million decrease in borrowings and a $9.2 million decrease in total deposits. The decrease in deposits reflected a decrease in certificate of deposit accounts, which decreased by $17.3 million to $476.0 million from $493.3 million at December 31, 2024, and a $1.2 million, or 8.3%, decrease in money market accounts. This was offset by an increase in NOW deposit accounts, which increased by $6.6 million to $62.0 million from $55.4 million at December 31, 2024, and by an increase in savings accounts, which increased by $2.4 million from $46.9 million at December 31, 2024 to $49.3 million at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2025, brokered deposits were $94.2 million or 14.9% of deposits and municipal deposits were $39.2 million or 6.2% of deposits. At March 31, 2025, uninsured deposits represented 7.9% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased $32.4 million, or 18.8%, due to paydown of existing borrowings. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $261.9 million of which $139.8 million has been advanced.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $965,000 to $138.3 million, due to net income of $731,000 and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $360,000. At March 31, 2025, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-average total assets was 14.59%, compared to 13.99% at December 31, 2024.

About Bogota Financial Corp.

Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Upper Saddle River, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany and Teaneck, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, conditions within the securities markets, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; the availability of low-cost funding; our continued reliance on brokered and municipal deposits; demand for loans in our market area; changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, economic assumptions or changes in our methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses calculation, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(unaudited)
 
  As of  As of 
  March 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
Assets        
Cash and due from banks $8,304,517  $18,020,527 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks  17,305,310   34,211,681 
Cash and cash equivalents  25,609,827   52,232,208 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  137,732,521   140,307,447 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,590,950 and $2,620,949, respectively  701,484,425   711,716,236 
Premises and equipment, net  4,662,435   4,727,302 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other restricted securities  7,343,700   8,803,000 
Accrued interest receivable  4,151,280   4,232,563 
Core deposit intangibles  140,827   152,893 
Bank-owned life insurance  31,112,915   31,859,604 
Right of use asset  10,624,725   10,776,596 
Other assets  7,329,182   6,682,035 
Total Assets $930,191,837  $971,489,884 
Liabilities and Equity        
Non-interest bearing deposits $32,983,669  $32,681,963 
Interest bearing deposits  600,051,531   609,506,079 
Total deposits  633,035,200   642,188,042 
FHLB advances-short term  24,500,000   29,500,000 
FHLB advances-long term  115,273,377   142,673,182 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance  2,707,508   2,809,205 
Lease liabilities  10,667,946   10,780,363 
Other liabilities  5,754,000   6,249,932 
Total liabilities  791,938,031   834,200,724 
         
Stockholders’ Equity        
Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,008,964 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 13,059,175 at December 31, 2024  130,089   130,592 
Additional paid-in capital  55,068,598   55,269,962 
Retained earnings  90,737,595   90,006,648 
Unearned ESOP shares (376,338 shares at March 31, 2025 and 382,933 shares at December 31, 2024)  (4,445,293)  (4,520,594)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (3,237,183)  (3,597,448)
Total stockholders’ equity  138,253,806   137,289,160 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $930,191,837  $971,489,884 


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2025  2024 
Interest income        
Loans, including fees $8,603,129  $8,207,392 
Securities        
Taxable  1,830,394   1,516,343 
Tax-exempt  2,895   13,148 
Other interest-earning assets  487,171   324,304 
Total interest income  10,923,589   10,061,187 
Interest expense        
Deposits  5,762,324   5,969,881 
FHLB advances  1,568,027   1,440,069 
Total interest expense  7,330,351   7,409,950 
Net interest income  3,593,238   2,651,237 
(Recovery) provision for credit losses  (80,000)  35,000 
Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses  3,673,238   2,616,237 
Non-interest income        
Fees and service charges  55,819   58,587 
Gain on sale of loans  29,062    
Bank-owned life insurance  762,231   211,959 
Other  42,260   28,532 
Total non-interest income  889,372   299,078 
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and employee benefits  2,080,199   2,158,565 
Occupancy and equipment  671,469   371,117 
FDIC insurance assessment  106,586   100,597 
Data processing  315,697   303,605 
Advertising  105,500   110,100 
Director fees  159,444   155,700 
Professional fees  198,730   196,785 
Other  222,045   246,622 
Total non-interest expense  3,859,670   3,643,091 
Income (loss) before income taxes  702,940   (727,776)
Income tax benefit  (28,007)  (286,796)
Net income (loss) $730,947  $(440,980)
Earnings (loss) per Share - basic $0.06  $(0.03)
Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted $0.06  $(0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  12,649,573   12,852,930 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  12,650,520   12,852,930 


 
BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED RATIOS
(unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months 
  Ended March 31, 
  2025  2024 
Performance Ratios (1):        
Return (loss) on average assets (2)  0.08%  (0.19)%
Return (loss) on average equity (3)  0.53%  (1.29)%
Interest rate spread (4)  1.12%  0.68%
Net interest margin (5)  1.66%  1.18%
Efficiency ratio (6)  86.10%  137.41%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  114.03%  114.57%
Net loans to deposits  110.81%  106.42%
Average equity to average assets (7)  14.59%  14.36%
Capital Ratios:        
Tier 1 capital to average assets  15.00%  13.23%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans  0.37%  0.40%
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans  18.65%  22.69%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period  --%  --%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans  1.97%  1.75%
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets  1.49%  1.30%


(1) Certain performance ratios for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 are annualized.
(2) Represents net income (loss) divided by average total assets.
(3) Represents net income (loss) divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(4) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
(5) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2025 and 2024.
(6) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(7) Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.
   

LOANS

Loans are summarized as follows at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024:

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  (unaudited) 
Real estate:        
Residential First Mortgage $466,177,175  $472,747,542 
Commercial Real Estate  125,783,750   118,008,866 
Multi-Family Real Estate  73,465,142   74,152,418 
Construction  33,501,463   43,183,657 
Commercial and Industrial  5,070,847   6,163,747 
Consumer  76,998   80,955 
Total loans  704,075,375   714,337,185 
Allowance for credit losses  (2,590,950)  (2,620,949)
Net loans $701,484,425  $711,716,236 
         

The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated:

  At March 31,  At December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Amount  Percent  Average Rate  Amount  Percent  Average Rate 
                         
  (unaudited) 
Noninterest bearing demand accounts $32,983,669   5.21%  % $32,681,963   5.09%  %
NOW accounts  61,950,627   9.79%  2.61   55,378,051   8.62%  2.53 
Money market accounts  12,835,160   2.03%  0.50   13,996,460   2.18%  0.58 
Savings accounts  49,281,181   7.78%  1.96   46,851,793   7.30%  1.90 
Certificates of deposit  475,984,563   75.19%  4.17   493,279,775   76.81%  4.37 
Total $633,035,200   100.00%  3.55% $642,188,042   100.00%  3.42%
                         

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Average
Balance		  Interest and
Dividends		  Yield/ Cost
(1)		  Average
Balance		  Interest and
Dividends		  Yield/ Cost
(1)		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Assets: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $16,601  $265   6.37% $9,865  $150   6.10%
Loans  705,095   8,603   4.88%  713,430   8,207   4.61%
Securities  145,280   1,833   5.05%  166,666   1,529   3.67%
Other interest-earning assets  8,305   222   10.72%  8,101   175   8.63%
Total interest-earning assets  875,281   10,923   4.99%  898,062   10,061   4.49%
                         
Non-interest-earning assets  68,251           55,694         
Total assets $943,532          $953,756         
Liabilities and equity:                        
NOW and money market accounts $79,400  $458   2.34% $69,450  $334   1.94%
Savings accounts  45,832   225   1.99%  43,348   198   1.84%
Certificates of deposit (1)  484,253   5,079   4.25%  516,496   5,438   4.23%
Total interest-bearing deposits  609,485   5,762   3.83%  629,294   5,970   3.82%
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank advances (1)  158,116   1,568   4.02%  153,269   1,440   3.78%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  767,601   7,330   3.87%  782,563   7,410   3.81%
Non-interest-bearing deposits  32,763           30,018         
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities  5,463           4,175         
Total liabilities  805,827           816,756         
                         
Total equity  137,705           136,810         
Total liabilities and equity $943,532          $953,566         
Net interest income     $3,593          $2,651     
Interest rate spread (2)          1.12%          0.68%
Net interest margin (3)          1.66%          1.18%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  114.03%          114.76%        


1. Cash flow and fair value hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances and certificates of deposit was a reduced expense of $177,000 and $288,000, respectively.
2. Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
   

Rate/Volume Analysis

The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 
  Compared to 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 
  Increase (Decrease) Due to 
  Volume  Rate  Net 
  (In thousands) 
Interest income: (unaudited) 
Cash and cash equivalents $108  $7  $115 
Loans receivable  (575)  971   396 
Securities  (1,093)  1,397   304 
Other interest earning assets  4   43   47 
Total interest-earning assets  (1,555)  2,417   862 
             
Interest expense:            
NOW and money market accounts  51   73   124 
Savings accounts  11   16   27 
Certificates of deposit  (526)  167   (359)
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  43   85   128 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  (421)  341   (80)
Net decrease in net interest income $(1,134) $2,076  $942 
             

Contacts
Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110


Recommended Reading