Critical One Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement and Issues Stock Options

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (“Critical One” or the “Company”) (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) is pleased to announce that, further to a press release issued on April 14, 2025, the Company has closed its oversubscribed, non-brokered financing and issued 6,075,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of CDN$0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$1,215,000 (the “Private Placement”).

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a price of CDN$0.35 for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

As part of the Private Placement, two directors participated for an aggregate value of CDN$240,000 and received 1,200,000 Units (together, the “Related Parties”).

The issuance of Units to the Related Parties constitutes a “related party transaction” as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company has relied on the exemption from the MI 61-101 valuation and minority approval requirements for related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the issuance of Common Shares to the Related Parties, exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement described above will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid compensation to certain eligible finders consisting of cash finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of CDN$67,100.

It is anticipated that proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration activities on the Company’s Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project, as well as general and administrative expenses. The Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project is located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, Canada.

Stock Options

Critical One also announces that it has granted stock options exercisable for 550,000 common shares to certain members of management and the Board of Directors of the Company. The options will vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of CDN$0.45 per share for a period of five years following the grant date.

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

