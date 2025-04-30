FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial ResultsQ1’25
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders$89,944
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share$0.88
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share$0.87
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$268,558

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

First Quarter 2025 Dividends

On April 30, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025 to the holders of record on May 16, 2025.

Additionally, on April 30, 2025, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 19, 2025 to the holders of record on May 12, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $89.9 million.
  • Generated $131 million of Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA(1) at a margin of 36%.
  • FTAI’s Module Factory now has over 100 customers worldwide.
  • 98 aircraft owned or under letters of intent to be acquired by FTAI’s inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative 2025 partnership as of March 31, 2025.

(1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIffe9c7ca08aa49d4bf442b45b495edf6. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability to close on any aircraft under letters of intent (LOI). These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Exhibit - Financial Statements
FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 
  Three Months Ended March 31,
   2025   2024 
Revenues    
Aerospace products revenue (1) $365,063  $189,057 
Lease income  68,471   53,240 
Maintenance revenue  49,607   45,790 
Asset sales revenue  18,939   38,607 
Total revenues  502,080   326,694 
     
Expenses    
Cost of sales  248,714   142,804 
Operating expenses  32,438   25,317 
General and administrative  3,116   3,683 
Acquisition and transaction expenses  7,292   6,179 
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate     4,895 
Depreciation and amortization  59,562   49,920 
Asset impairment     962 
Total expenses  351,122   233,760 
     
Other (expense) income    
Interest expense  (62,040)  (47,707)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (2)  (7,614)  (667)
Other income (3)  43,941   634 
Total other expense  (25,713)  (47,740)
Income before income taxes  125,245   45,194 
Provision for income taxes  22,859   5,572 
Net income  102,386   39,622 
Less: Dividends on preferred shares  6,115   8,335 
Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares  6,327    
Net income attributable to shareholders $89,944  $31,287 
     
Earnings per share:    
Basic $0.88  $0.31 
Diluted $0.87  $0.31 
     
Weighted average shares outstanding:    
Basic  102,552,436   100,245,905 
Diluted  103,159,051   100,960,065 

______________________________________________________

(1) Includes revenue of $100,638 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the intra-entity profit elimination of $(6,950) and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.

(3) Includes gain on sale of $10,870 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aviation Leasing segment.

 
 
FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  (Unaudited)  
  March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Assets    
Current Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $112,133  $115,116 
Accounts receivable, net (1)  223,504   150,823 
Inventory, net  645,163   551,156 
Assets held for sale  465,725    
Other current assets (2)  423,336   408,923 
Total current assets  1,869,861   1,226,018 
Leasing equipment, net  1,989,367   2,373,730 
Property, plant, and equipment, net  108,054   107,451 
Investments  31,400   19,048 
Intangible assets, net  16,036   42,205 
Goodwill  61,070   61,070 
Other non-current assets  192,356   208,430 
Total assets $4,268,144  $4,037,952 
     
Liabilities    
Current Liabilities    
Accounts payable $110,802  $69,119 
Liabilities held for sale  76,496    
Accrued liabilities  142,098   96,910 
Current maintenance deposits  33,748   62,552 
Current security deposits  19,557   18,100 
Other current liabilities  91,061   100,565 
Total current liabilities  473,762   347,246 
Long-term debt, net  3,642,527   3,440,478 
Non-current maintenance deposits  25,510   44,179 
Non-current security deposits  13,429   26,830 
Other non-current liabilities  84,583   97,851 
Total liabilities $4,239,811  $3,956,584 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Equity    
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,555,975 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $1,026  $1,026 
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)  68   117 
Additional paid in capital  (2,044)  153,328 
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  29,283   (73,103)
Shareholders' equity  28,333   81,368 
Total liabilities and equity $4,268,144  $4,037,952 

______________________________________________________

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $69,140 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $34,110 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

 
  Three Months Ended March 31, Change
(in thousands)  2025  2024  
Net income attributable to shareholders $89,944 $31,287  $58,657 
Add: Provision for income taxes  22,859  5,572   17,287 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense  4,889  510   4,379 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses  7,292  6,179   1,113 
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations  6,327     6,327 
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments        
Add: Asset impairment charges    962   (962)
Add: Incentive allocations    4,308   (4,308)
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)  68,387  59,122   9,265 
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares  68,155  56,042   12,113 
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)  41  (548)  589 
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (3)  664  667   (3)
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA        
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $268,558 $164,101  $104,457 

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $59,562 and $49,920, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,206 and $3,976 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,619 and $5,226, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $664 and $667, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $158 and $119, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $547 and $0, respectively.

(3) Excludes the intra-entity profit elimination of $6,950 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.

In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

 
  Three Months Ended March 31, Change
(in thousands)  2025   2024  
Net income attributable to shareholders $106,643  $66,433  $40,210 
Add: Provision for income taxes  19,375   2,539   16,836 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense  155   70   85 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses  1,132   246   886 
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations         
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments         
Add: Asset impairment charges         
Add: Incentive allocations         
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense  3,584   933   2,651 
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares         
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)  169   (465)  634 
Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities  (113)  521   (634)
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA         
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $130,945  $70,277  $60,668 

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $113 and $(521), and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $56 and $56, respectively.


