CPS Technologies Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Revenue of $7.5 Million and Return to Profitability Underscore Improved Outlook

NORTON, Mass., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $7.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the Company’s best sales quarter ever, even without any HybridTech Armor® business, versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Gross margin of 16.4 percent versus 15.3 percent in the prior-year period, reflecting improved operating leverage tied to higher revenue
  • Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 compared to an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period
  • The Company’s performance also reflects the dramatic improvements that have occurred since the fourth quarter of 2024, when revenue was $5.9 million and gross margins were negative 2 percent
  • As previously shared, three new Phase I Army SBIR contracts were initiated during the quarter

“What started as a very real turnaround last quarter is continuing into fiscal 2025, with the Company posting record revenue, driven accelerating demand from multiple customers,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. “Despite the completion of the aircraft carrier contract, the overall growth of our existing product lines has surpassed our previous revenue numbers. I’m pleased to see the return to bottom line profitability as well. While our profitability is positive, we continue to work on further margin improvement for the second quarter and beyond. Higher production volumes, recent SBIR wins, and a strategy meant to broaden our target markets and book of business are having the intended effect of strengthening the outlook for fiscal 2025. Our strategy of using our core offerings to invest in the product lines of the future in response to customer requirements, is beginning to bear fruit.”

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $7.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting higher production rates and shipments across the board. Gross profit was $1.2 million, or 16.4 percent of revenue, versus $0.9 million, or 15.3 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 first quarter, which had lower revenue and reduced production efficiencies and was also impacted by quality control testing.

Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2025 first quarter compared with an operating loss of $(0.3) million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(0.1) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the quarter ended March 30, 2024.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its first quarter 2025 earnings call tomorrow, May 1, 2025, at 9:00am Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following: 
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 970717

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)		 
  
  Fiscal Quarters Ended 
  March 29, 2025  March 30, 2024 
         
Revenues:        
Product sales $7,505,921  $5,912,634 
         
Total revenues  7,505,921   5,912,634 
Cost of product sales  6,274,920   5,006,324 
         
Gross Profit  1,231,001   906,310 
Selling, general, and administrative expense  1,101,350   1,165,922 
         
Operating income (loss)  129,651   (259,612)
Other income, net  50,476   79,171 
         
Income (loss) before taxes  180,127   (180,441)
Income tax provision (benefit)  84,165   (37,288)
         
Net income (loss) $95,962  $(143,153)
Other comprehensive income        
Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities  1,300   - 
Total other comprehensive income  1,300   - 
Comprehensive income (loss)  97,262   (143,153)
         
Net income (loss) per basic common share $0.01  $(0.01)
         
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding  14,525,960   14,519,215 
         
Net income (loss) per diluted common share $0.01  $(0.01)
         
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding  14,543,911   14,519,215 



CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
 
  March 29, 2025  December 28,
2024		 
ASSETS        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,929,919  $3,280,687 
Marketable securities, at fair value  1,039,714   1,031,001 
Accounts receivable-trade, net  6,302,650   4,858,208 
Accounts receivable-other  210,475   177,068 
Inventories, net  4,812,833   4,331,066 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  389,764   480,986 
Total current assets  14,685,355   14,159,016 
Property and equipment:        
Production equipment  10,439,670   10,382,379 
Furniture and office equipment  891,921   891,921 
Leasehold improvements  997,830   997,830 
Total cost  12,329,421   12,272,130 
Accumulated depreciation and amortization  (10,542,494)  (10,377,756)
Construction in progress  144,653   108,874 
Net property and equipment  1,931,580   2,003,248 
Right-of-use lease asset (note 4, leases)  147,000   186,000 
Deferred taxes  2,444,973   2,528,682 
Total Assets $19,208,908   18,876,946 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Note payable, current portion  -   8,130 
Accounts payable  3,135,552   3,053,712 
Accrued expenses  1,070,932   913,279 
Deferred revenue  108,080   172,429 
Lease liability, current portion  147,000   160,000 
         
Total current liabilities  4,461,564   4,307,550 
         
Deferred revenue – long term  31,277   31,277 
Long term lease liability  -   26,000 
         
Total liabilities  4,492,841   4,364,827 
Commitments & Contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960 shares at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024  146,615   146,615 
Additional paid-in capital  40,702,573   40,580,387 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  1,300   15,500 
Accumulated deficit  (25,794,283)  (25,890,245)
Less cost of 135,527 common shares repurchased at each March 29, 2025 and December 28, 2024  (340,138)  (340,138)
         
Total stockholders’ equity  14,716,067   14,512,119 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $19,208,908  $18,876,946 

