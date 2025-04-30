Enact Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

GAAP Net Income of $166 million, or $1.08 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income of $169 million, or $1.10 per diluted share

Return on Equity of 13.1% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 13.4%

Primary Insurance in-force of $268 billion, a 2% increase from first quarter 2024

PMIERs Sufficiency of 165% or approximately $2.0 billion

Book Value Per Share of $33.96 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $34.97

RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

"We had a strong start to 2025 and continue to make progress against our priorities,” stated Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "We continued to prudently underwrite new business, invest in our business, maintain expense discipline, and return substantial capital to our shareholders. Looking ahead, Enact is well positioned to navigate an uncertain economic backdrop. We are committed to executing against all aspects of our strategy and are doing so from a position of robust liquidity and financial strength. We believe the long-term drivers of housing demand remain in place, and we look forward to continuing to create value for all our stakeholders."

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 Net Income (loss) $166 $163 $161 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.08 $1.05 $1.01 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $169 $169 $166 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.10 $1.09 $1.04 NIW ($B) $10 $13 $11 Primary Persistency Rate 84% 82% 85% Primary IIF ($B) $268 $269 $264 Net Premiums Earned $245 $246 $241 Losses Incurred $31 $24 $20 Loss Ratio 12% 10% 8% Operating Expenses $53 $58 $53 Expense Ratio 21% 24% 22% Net Investment Income $63 $63 $57 Net Investment gains (losses) $(3) $(7) $(7) Return on Equity 13.1% 13.0% 13.8% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 13.4% 13.5% 14.2% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $1,966 $2,052 $1,883 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 165% 167% 163%

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income was $166 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, compared with $163 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $161 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income was $169 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared with $169 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $166 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

New insurance written (NIW) was approximately $10 billion, down 26% from the fourth quarter of 2024 primarily from seasonality in the purchase origination market and down 7% from the first quarter of 2024 primarily driven by lower estimated market share. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 94% monthly premium policies and 93% purchase originations.

Persistency remained elevated at 84%, up from 82% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and down from 85% in the first quarter of 2024. Approximately 8% of the mortgages in our portfolio had rates at least 50 basis points above March 2025’s average mortgage rate of 6.7%.

Primary insurance in-force (IIF) was $268 billion, relatively flat from $269 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up 2% from $264 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Net premiums earned were $245 million, relatively flat from $246 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up 2% from $241 million in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by premium growth from attractive adjacencies and growth in primary insurance in-force, partially offset by higher ceded premiums.

Losses incurred for the first quarter of 2025 were $31 million and the loss ratio was 12%, compared to $24 million and 10%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $20 million and 8%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. The current quarter reserve release of $47 million from favorable cure performance and loss mitigation activities compares to a reserve release of $56 million and $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024, respectively. The sequential and year-over-year increase in losses and the loss ratio were primarily driven by the lower reserve release in the quarter.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $53 million and the expense ratio was 21%. This compared to $58 million and 24%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $53 million and 22%, respectively in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily driven by lower incentive-based compensation.

Net investment income was $63 million, flat from $63 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up from $57 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by the continuation of elevated interest rates and higher average invested assets.

Net investment gains (losses) in the quarter were $(3) million, as compared to $(7) million sequentially and $(7) million in the same period last year. The activity is primarily driven by the identification of assets that upon selling allow us to recoup losses through higher net investment income.

Annualized return on equity for the first quarter of 2025 was 13.1% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 13.4%. This compares to fourth quarter 2024 results of 13.0% and 13.5%, respectively, and to first quarter 2024 results of 13.8% and 14.2%, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity

Fitch Ratings upgraded the Insurer Financial Strength rating for EMICO to A from A- and also upgraded Enact’s senior debt rating to BBB. The outlook for both ratings is stable.

We announced two excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements with a panel of highly-rated reinsurers that will provide approximately $225 million and approximately $260 million of coverage on a portion of expected new insurance written for the 2025 and 2026 book years, respectively.

We paid approximately $28 million, or $0.185 per share, dividend in the first quarter.

EMICO completed a dividend of approximately $200 million in the first quarter that will primarily be used to support our ability to return capital to shareholders and bolster financial flexibility.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $356 million of cash and cash equivalents plus $292 million of invested assets as of March 31, 2025. Combined cash and invested assets increased $108 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to a contribution from EMICO, partially offset by share buybacks and our quarterly dividend.

PMIERs sufficiency was 165% and $2.0 billion above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 167% and $2.1 billion above the PMIERs requirements in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Recent Events

We repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares at an average price of $33.38 for a total of approximately $66 million in the quarter. Additionally, through April 25, 2025, we repurchased 0.6 million shares at an average price of $34.53 for a total of $21 million and approximately $6 million remains of our $250 million repurchase authorization.

We announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $350 million of common stock.

Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a 14% increase to our quarterly dividend from $0.185 to $0.21 per common share, payable on June 11, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025.

About Enact

Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), operating principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation since 1981, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping more people achieve the dream of homeownership. Building on a deep understanding of lenders' businesses and a legacy of financial strength, we partner with lenders to bring best-in class service, leading underwriting expertise, and extensive risk and capital management to the mortgage process, helping to put more people in homes and keep them there. By empowering customers and their borrowers, Enact seeks to positively impact the lives of those in the communities in which it serves in a sustainable way. Enact is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 REVENUES: Premiums $244,786 $245,735 $240,747 Net investment income 63,037 62,624 57,111 Net investment gains (losses) (3,243) (7,167) (6,684) Other income 2,196 584 402 Total revenues 306,776 301,776 291,576 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 30,541 23,813 19,501 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 50,094 55,325 50,934 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,429 2,522 2,259 Interest expense 12,291 12,262 12,961 Total losses and expenses 95,355 93,922 85,655 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 211,421 207,854 205,921 Provision for income taxes 45,643 45,116 44,933 NET INCOME $165,778 $162,738 $160,988 Net investment (gains) losses 3,243 7,167 6,684 Costs associated with reorganization 629 411 (42) Taxes on adjustments (813) (1,591) (1,395) Adjusted Operating Income $168,837 $168,725 $166,235 Loss ratio (1) 12% 10% 8% Expense ratio (2) 21% 24% 22% Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $1.09 $1.06 $1.01 Diluted $1.08 $1.05 $1.01 Adj operating income per share Basic $1.11 $1.10 $1.05 Diluted $1.10 $1.09 $1.04 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 151,831 153,537 158,818 Diluted 152,907 154,542 160,087 (1) The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2) The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by zero percentage points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, one percentage point for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, and zero percentage points for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 1Q25 4Q24 1Q24 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $5,815,337 $5,624,773 $5,351,138 Short term investments 3,696 3,367 9,963 Total investments 5,819,033 5,628,140 5,361,101 Cash and cash equivalents 635,269 599,432 614,330 Accrued investment income 49,654 49,595 43,450 Deferred acquisition costs 23,322 23,771 24,861 Premiums receivable 46,451 53,031 43,927 Other assets 103,351 102,549 126,644 Deferred tax asset 44,440 65,013 89,370 Total assets $6,721,520 $6,521,531 $6,303,683 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $542,528 $524,715 $531,443 Unearned premiums 107,519 114,680 138,886 Other liabilities 208,667 142,990 173,500 Long-term borrowings 743,399 743,050 746,090 Total liabilities 1,602,113 1,525,435 1,589,919 Equity: Common stock 1,508 1,523 1,577 Additional paid-in capital 2,007,776 2,076,788 2,264,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income (152,482) (207,455) (237,477) Retained earnings 3,262,605 3,125,240 2,685,466 Total equity 5,119,407 4,996,096 4,713,764 Total liabilities and equity $6,721,520 $6,521,531 $6,303,683 Book value per share $33.96 $32.80 $29.89 Book value per share excluding AOCI $34.97 $34.16 $31.40 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 13.1% 13.0% 13.8% Net investment (gains) losses 0.3% 0.6% 0.6% Costs associated with reorganization 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Taxes on adjustments (0.1)% (0.1)% (0.1)% Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 13.4% 13.5% 14.2% Debt to Capital Ratio 13% 13% 14% (1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity

(2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity



