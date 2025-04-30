First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter
  • Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”

“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period.   The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.

In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD’s, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.   The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period.   Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets15.59%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets13.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.73%
Leverage ratio10.73%
  

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.07, or 4.4% during the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.79 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.28 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on May 30, 2025, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

      
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 As of
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024
      
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$201,470  $121,216  $355,701 
Investment securities 1,049,003   1,073,510   1,149,752 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 5,698,858   5,672,462   5,499,295 
Less allowance for credit losses (70,051)  (70,182)  (67,936)
Net loans 5,628,807   5,602,280   5,431,359 
Premises and equipment, net 97,446   100,234   101,666 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 258,671   261,906   260,699 
Bank Owned Life Insurance 171,127   170,854   167,247 
Other assets 166,164   189,734   211,822 
Total assets$7,572,688  $7,519,734  $7,678,246 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$1,394,590  $1,329,155  $1,448,299 
Interest bearing 4,735,790   4,727,941   4,794,637 
Total deposits 6,130,380   6,057,096   6,242,936 
Repurchase agreements with customers 219,772   204,122   210,719 
Other borrowings 195,000   242,520   238,761 
Junior subordinated debentures 24,335   24,280   24,113 
Subordinated debt 79,535   87,472   106,862 
Other liabilities 52,717   57,853   56,903 
Total liabilities 6,701,739   6,673,343   6,880,294 
      
Total stockholders' equity 870,949   846,391   797,952 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,572,688  $7,519,734  $7,678,246 
      


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2025 2024
Interest income:   
Interest and fees on loans$79,918  $77,823 
Interest on investment securities 6,777   7,405 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 864   2,444 
Total interest income 87,559   87,672 
Interest expense:   
Interest on deposits 23,722   26,096 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,180   2,056 
Interest on other borrowings 1,831   2,314 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 468   542 
Interest on subordinated debt 949   1,194 
Total interest expense 28,150   32,202 
Net interest income 59,409   55,470 
Provision for credit losses 1,652   (357)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,757   55,827 
Non-interest income:   
Wealth management revenues 5,800   5,322 
Insurance commissions 9,925   9,213 
Service charges 2,901   2,956 
Net securities gains/(losses) (181)  0 
Mortgage banking revenues 711   706 
ATM/debit card revenue 3,646   4,055 
Other 2,062   2,226 
Total non-interest income 24,864   24,478 
Non-interest expense:   
Salaries and employee benefits 31,748   30,448 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 8,479   7,560 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 101   (21)
FDIC insurance 849   869 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,231   3,497 
Stationary and supplies 431   391 
Legal and professional expense 3,076   2,449 
ATM/debit card expense 1,831   1,191 
Marketing and donations 852   862 
Other 3,874   6,116 
Total non-interest expense 54,472   53,362 
Income before income taxes 28,149   26,943 
Income taxes 5,978   6,440 
Net income$22,171  $20,503 
    
Per Share Information   
Basic earnings per common share$0.93  $0.86 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.93   0.86 
    
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,858,817   23,872,731 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,959,228   23,960,335 
    


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2025  2024  2024 2024 2024
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$79,918  $81,288  $81,775  $79,560  $77,823 
Interest on investment securities 6,777   6,990   7,036   7,405   7,405 
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 864   1,564   2,371   1,718   2,444 
Total interest income 87,559   89,842   91,182   88,683   87,672 
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 23,722   26,144   28,341   26,338   26,096 
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,180   1,333   1,444   1,615   2,056 
Interest on other borrowings 1,831   1,917   2,195   2,248   2,314 
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 468   510   567   537   542 
Interest on subordinated debt 949   988   1,092   1,180   1,194 
Total interest expense 28,150   30,892   33,639   31,918   32,202 
Net interest income 59,409   58,950   57,543   56,765   55,470 
Provision for credit losses 1,652   3,643   1,266   1,083   (357)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,757   55,307   56,277   55,682   55,827 
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 5,800   6,275   5,816   5,405   5,322 
Insurance commissions 9,925   6,805   6,003   6,531   9,213 
Service charges 2,901   3,058   3,121   3,227   2,956 
Net securities gains/(losses) (181)  0   (277)  (156)  0 
Mortgage banking revenues 711   1,104   1,109   1,038   706 
ATM/debit card revenue 3,646   4,204   4,267   4,281   4,055 
Other 2,062   4,917   2,984   2,096   2,226 
Total non-interest income 24,864   26,363   23,023   22,422   24,478 
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 31,748   31,957   31,565   30,164   30,448 
Net occupancy and equipment expense 8,479   7,285   8,055   7,507   7,560 
Net other real estate owned (income) expense 101   240   107   85   (21)
FDIC insurance 849   863   829   902   869 
Amortization of intangible assets 3,231   3,314   3,405   3,340   3,497 
Stationary and supplies 431   642   482   370   391 
Legal and professional expense 3,076   5,386   2,573   2,536   2,449 
ATM/debit card expense 1,831   2,043   1,869   1,281   1,191 
Marketing and donations 852   906   836   814   862 
Other 3,874   3,661   4,212   4,392   6,116 
Total non-interest expense 54,472   56,297   53,933   51,391   53,362 
Income before income taxes 28,149   25,373   25,367   26,713   26,943 
Income taxes 5,978   6,205   5,885   6,968   6,440 
Net income$22,171  $19,168  $19,482  $19,745  $20,503 
          
Per Share Information         
Basic earnings per common share$0.93  $0.80  $0.81  $0.83  $0.86 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.93   0.80   0.81   0.82   0.86 
          
Weighted average shares outstanding 23,858,817   23,818,806   23,905,099   23,896,210   23,872,731 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 23,959,228   23,908,340   24,006,647   23,998,152   23,960,335 
          


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
           
Loan Portfolio           
Construction and land development $269,148  $236,093  $190,857  $195,389  $186,851 
Farm real estate loans  373,413   390,760   384,620   387,015   388,941 
1-4 Family residential properties  488,139   496,597   505,342   507,517   518,641 
Multifamily residential properties  356,858   332,644   338,167   334,446   312,758 
Commercial real estate  2,397,985   2,417,585   2,440,120   2,406,955   2,396,092 
Loans secured by real estate  3,885,543   3,873,679   3,859,106   3,831,322   3,803,283 
Agricultural operating loans  296,811   239,671   233,414   213,997   213,217 
Commercial and industrial loans  1,303,712   1,335,920   1,283,631   1,268,646   1,227,906 
Consumer loans  47,220   53,960   63,222   70,841   79,569 
All other loans  165,572   169,232   175,218   175,811   175,320 
Total loans  5,698,858   5,672,462   5,614,591   5,560,617   5,499,295 
           
Deposit Portfolio           
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $1,394,590  $1,329,155  $1,387,290  $1,393,336  $1,448,299 
Interest bearing demand deposits  1,814,427   1,907,733   1,834,123   1,909,993   1,974,857 
Savings deposits  643,289   636,427   648,582   673,381   704,777 
Money Market  1,215,420   1,196,537   1,183,594   1,127,699   1,107,177 
Time deposits  1,062,654   987,244   1,035,245   1,011,370   1,007,826 
Total deposits  6,130,380   6,057,096   6,088,834   6,115,779   6,242,936 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $26,598  $29,835  $18,242  $19,079  $20,064 
Non-performing assets  28,703   32,030   20,076   20,557   21,471 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  1,783   2,235   804   708   381 
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans  263.36%  235.23%  377.01%  358.05%  338.60%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding  1.23%  1.24%  1.22%  1.23%  1.24%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  0.47%  0.53%  0.32%  0.34%  0.36%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.38%  0.43%  0.27%  0.27%  0.28%
Special Mention loans  74,019   57,848   38,151   30,767   65,693 
Substandard and Doubtful loans  33,884   35,516   29,037   27,594   29,296 
           
Common Share Data          
Common shares outstanding  23,981,916   23,895,807   23,904,051   23,895,868   23,888,929 
Book value per common share $36.32  $35.42  $35.91  $34.05  $33.40 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  25.53   24.46   24.82   23.28   22.49 
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)  31.21   30.42   29.70   29.43   28.67 
Market price of stock  34.90   36.82   38.91   32.88   32.68 
           
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics          
End of period earning assets $6,844,096  $6,775,075  $6,786,458  $6,812,574  $6,923,742 
Average earning assets  6,769,858   6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932   6,884,855 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)  5.29%  5.24%  5.35%  5.27%  5.16%
Average rate on cost of funds  1.74%  1.83%  2.00%  1.91%  1.91%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)  3.60%  3.41%  3.35%  3.36%  3.25%
Return on average assets  1.19%  1.01%  1.03%  1.05%  1.07%
Adjusted return on average assets (1)  1.23%  1.10%  1.05%  1.07%  1.17%
Return on average common equity  10.35%  9.04%  9.40%  9.92%  10.37%
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)  10.78%  9.80%  9.58%  10.11%  11.28%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)  58.88%  58.76%  61.33%  59.61%  59.09%
Full-time equivalent employees  1,194   1,198   1,207   1,185   1,188 
           
           
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
         


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
 For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
 QTD Average   Average
 Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$70,701  $827   4.74%
Federal funds sold 75   1   5.41%
Certificates of deposits investments 3,162   36   4.62%
Investment Securities 1,090,099   7,254   2.66%
Loans (net of unearned income) 5,605,821   80,194   5.80%
      
Total interest earning assets 6,769,858   88,312   5.29%
      
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Other nonearning assets 777,177     
Allowance for loan losses (70,620)    
      
Total assets$7,476,415     
      
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$3,039,621  $14,900   1.99%
Savings deposits 640,687   164   0.10%
Time deposits 1,022,200   8,658   3.44%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,702,508   23,722   2.05%
Repurchase agreements 201,679   1,180   2.37%
FHLB advances 194,324   1,807   3.77%
Federal funds purchased -   -   0.00%
Subordinated debt 82,608   949   4.66%
Jr. subordinated debentures 24,306   468   7.81%
Other debt 1,467   24   6.63%
Total borrowings 504,384   4,428   3.56%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,206,892   28,150   2.19%
      
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 1,370,107  Average cost of funds 1.74%
Other liabilities 42,946     
Stockholders' equity 856,470     
      
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$7,476,415     
      
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $60,162   3.10%
      
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets    3.60%
      
Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
      


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,
 June 30, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
          
Net interest income as reported$59,409  $58,950  $57,543  $56,765  $55,470 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent) 60,162   59,717   58,627   57,361   56,086 
Average earning assets 6,769,858   6,884,303   6,857,070   6,815,932   6,884,855 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.60%  3.41%  3.35%  3.36%  3.25%
          
          
Common stockholder's equity$870,949  $846,391  $858,497  $813,645  $797,952 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 258,671   261,906   265,139   257,377   260,699 
Common shares outstanding 23,982   23,896   23,904   23,896   23,889 
Tangible Book Value per common share$25.53  $24.46  $24.82  $23.28  $22.49 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI) (136,097)  (142,383)  (116,692)  (146,998)  (147,667)
Adjusted tangible book value per common share$31.21  $30.42  $29.70  $29.43  $28.67 
          


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation         
Net Income - GAAP$22,171  $19,168  $19,482  $19,745  $20,503 
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)         
Nonrecurring technology project expenses 728   1,710   -   -   - 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 143   -   219   123   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses 41   -   137   250   1,804 
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)$912  $1,710  $356  $373  $1,804 
          
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP$23,083  $20,878  $19,838  $20,118  $22,307 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.96  $0.87  $0.83  $0.84  $0.93 
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.23%  1.10%  1.05%  1.07%  1.17%
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP 10.78%  9.80%  9.58%  10.11%  11.28%
          
          
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation         
Noninterest expense - GAAP$54,472  $56,297  $53,933  $51,391  $53,362 
Other real estate owned property income (expense) (101)  (240)  (107)  (85)  21 
Amortization of intangibles (3,231)  (3,314)  (3,405)  (3,340)  (3,497)
Nonrecurring technology project expense (921)  (2,164)  -   -   - 
Integration and acquisition expenses (52)  -   (174)  (316)  (2,283)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)$50,167  $50,579  $50,247  $47,650  $47,603 
          
Net interest income -GAAP$59,409  $58,950  $57,543  $56,765  $55,470 
Effect of tax-exempt income (1) 753   767   1,084   596   616 
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)$60,162  $59,717  $58,627  $57,361  $56,086 
          
Noninterest income - GAAP$24,864  $26,363  $23,023  $22,422  $24,478 
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales 181   0   277   156   0 
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)$25,045  $26,363  $23,300  $22,578  $24,478 
          
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)$85,207  $86,080  $81,927  $79,939  $80,564 
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.88%  58.76%  61.33%  59.61%  59.09%
          
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

