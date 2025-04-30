Mammoth Lakes, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Contact:

Mike Imes, BluBird Communications

Mike@blubirdco.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

What’s New in Mammoth Lakes and at Mammoth Mountain for Spring and Summer 2025

From Restaurants and Speakeasies to New Adventures, There’s Something New for Everyone this Summer in Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (April 30, 2025) — Known for its year-round recreation and scenic beauty, Mammoth Lakes is set to welcome visitors with a wide range of new offerings this spring and summer. From major enhancements at Mammoth Mountain to new restaurants and events in town, the 2025 warm season brings expanded opportunities for families, outdoor athletes, and food and drink enthusiasts alike.

Families and endurance athletes are especially benefited by this summer’s improvements. The kid in all of us will find a number of new activities at Woolly’s Adventure Summit, as it becomes a true four-season base camp for off-hill activities.

For the athletes, a full schedule of events this fall, including several set to draw international fields, continues to boost Mammoth’s reputation as the place to train and compete.

New for Summer at Mammoth Mountain:

Woolly’s Adventure Summit continues to evolve in its second full summer of operations. Improvements this year include:



Relocation of adventure activities from Main Lodge to Woolly's Adventure Summit is currently in progress, including the Climbing Wall, Play Park, Ropes Course (with an expansion of a Tree Trek Course) and Dual Zip Line. All of the relocated activities are anticipated to be online by Memorial Day weekend with the exception of the Dual Zip Line which is targeted for completion by the 4th of July holiday weekend.



A natural playground including a log climber, boulders and tunnels, traverse logs, timber swings, and a low ropes course, along with a new Sky Net play structure above it, will open this fall allowing guests of all ages to hang out, climb, and explore.





continues to evolve in its second full summer of operations. Improvements this year include: Summer Adventure Pass - Expanded this year, the Summer Adventure Pass provides unlimited access to the Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Bungee Tramp, Ropes Course, Archery, Summer Tubing, Coaster, and Scenic Rides. Plus you can start using your pass on 3/31 for coaster and winter tubing. Starting at $399.





- Expanded this year, the Summer Adventure Pass provides unlimited access to the Climbing Wall, Zip Line, Bungee Tramp, Ropes Course, Archery, Summer Tubing, Coaster, and Scenic Rides. Plus you can start using your pass on 3/31 for coaster and winter tubing. Starting at $399. A favorite among locals, Party on the Mountain is back for two dates, July 5 and 26. Combining the stunning views of June Mountain with live music, local brews, and BBQ, it’s the quintessential Eastern Sierra high alpine party. Tickets will go on sale in early summer (sign up for Mammoth Mountain’s email list for exact timing) and are expected to sell out.



In Town: New Openings and Community Developments

Minaret Club: The latest from Mammoth Lakes restauranteur Matt Toomey, this new speakeasy featuring craft cocktails and small bites is set to open in July. It’s intended to be intimate, with a small dining room located very near Toomey’s Restaurant in the village.





in the village. Skadi: One of Mammoth’s most iconic restaurants is open this summer at its new location inside the Emperia High Sierra Hotel. Since 1995, Skadi and owner/chef Ian Allgerøen have treated guests to a menu carefully crafted to reflect his Norwegian heritage, classical French training and time working in the Swiss Alps. The new and intimate 10-table dining room in the Emperia High Sierra hotel is the perfect showcase for one of Mammoth’s original and most beloved fine dining establishments.





One of Mammoth’s most iconic restaurants is open this summer at its new location inside the Emperia High Sierra Hotel. Since 1995, Skadi and owner/chef Ian Allgerøen have treated guests to a menu carefully crafted to reflect his Norwegian heritage, classical French training and time working in the Swiss Alps. The new and intimate 10-table dining room in the Emperia High Sierra hotel is the perfect showcase for one of Mammoth’s original and most beloved fine dining establishments. Climbing Boulder at Mammoth Creek Park: Set for installation this spring, the Mammoth Lakes Outdoor Freeform Climbing Boulder is designed and built by EP Climbing and will encompass 1,117 square feet of climbing surface. With problems and crack seams for climbers of all abilities and down routes from a trex top deck, it’s a great free activity.





Parcel Phase 2 (Kingfisher): The next phase in Mammoth Lakes’ robust affordable housing effort begins construction this summer on 148 units. It’s part of an aggressive overall plan to increase the town’s affordable housing stock by close to 475 units.





The next phase in Mammoth Lakes’ robust affordable housing effort begins construction this summer on 148 units. It’s part of an aggressive overall plan to increase the town’s affordable housing stock by close to 475 units. Additional Access to Reds Meadow: While construction is still underway on Reds Meadow Road, Access will be expanded this year to include Thursdays. Temporary closures for construction will still be in place Monday- Wednesdays. Taking the shuttle into Reds Meadow from Mammoth Mountain’s Main Lodge parking lot is highly encouraged and provides for the best experience. That service is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 3.



Events:

Around Town: Eastern Sierra Pride Festival: Moving to Mammoth Mountain’s Canyon Lodge, this year will mark the fourth annual celebration previously held in Bishop. Set for June 7-8 Pride will feature live music, dancing, drag shows, local eats and more. Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain are proud to serve as the new hosts for the event.



Endurance Season: Leveraging Mammoth Lakes’ reputation as a training ground of elite distance and outdoor athletes, a number of events are set to go off this fall, when weather conditions and visitation patterns combine to make Mammoth the place to test your mettle.



Trail Fest (Sept 18-21): Race organizer and trail running legend Tim Tollefson has quickly built Mammoth Trailfest into one of the fastest growing races in the country. Now in its third year, the field will include racers from 22 countries and 40 states with 47% female participation. New this year THE MAMMOTH 200 mile course is set to up the ante again.



Mammoth Tuff (Sept 12-14): A newly minted UCI Gravel World Series event, Mammoth Tuff is one of the premier gravel cycling events in the US. The course, known for delivering incredible views and challenging off road sections, will see a number of elite riders chasing UCI World Series Gravel Points this year.



Spartan Super World Championships (Oct 4-5) : The first-ever world championships for the ‘super’ (10km/ 25 obstacle) Spartan course classification will take place in Mammoth Lakes this fall. Competitors of all abilities can compete in any of three distances (sprint, super and beast) or all three to complete the “trifecta.” While the world championship ‘Super’ event is open only to qualifiers, the rest of the weekend’s races are open to all registrants, including a kids event for youngest Spartans.



Mammoth Gran Fondo (Sept 6) : The 2025 Mammoth Gran Fondo returns this September, offering one of the most scenic and challenging road cycling experiences in the country. Riders will traverse a fully supported course through the breathtaking Eastern Sierra, with distances of 102, 70, and 42 miles. This year’s event includes enhanced on-course support, post-ride festivities in The Village, and a renewed focus on sustainability.





Flights:

United Airlines offers convenient flights to the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport (BIH) in Bishop, just 45 minutes south of Mammoth Lakes. Visitors can enjoy direct flights from San Francisco (SFO) this summer or connect from hundreds of cities worldwide.





New this year is United’s ERJ175 aircraft, designed for short-haul flights with flexible service options—United First, United Economy Plus, and United Economy—to suit every traveler. With no middle seats, larger windows, and more first-class seats available compared to other planes, the E175 has earned the second highest satisfaction rating of all United planes just behind the Dreamliner 777.



Flight Schedule Details: San Francisco (SFO) - Daily summer service, June 26th through September 1st, is available now for booking. Find additional flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from September 4th through October 6th.





Located just 12 minutes from town, Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) is the fastest way to get to Mammoth Lakes from Southern California. Fly directly into Mammoth Lakes with Advanced Air from Hawthorne-LA (HHR) or Carlsbad (CLD).



Summer service to Hawthorne-LA and Carlsbad will operate Fridays and Sundays, June 27th through September 1st. Booking will be live soon for summer adventures. Also coming soon, Advanced Air will be releasing their first ever “Altitude Membership” packages for both Summer and Winter. More details will be released in the coming weeks.



from Hawthorne-LA (HHR) or Carlsbad (CLD).

Check visitmammoth.com and mammothmountain.com for more information and to get started booking a Mammoth Lakes vacation.

###