Solomon Ponniah to Join Dime as Group Leader

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”) announced that it has hired Solomon Ponniah as Senior Vice President and Group Leader. Solomon comes to Dime with over 15 years of experience in Commercial Lending, most recently as Director of Business Banking at Popular Bank.

“I am excited to join Dime and be a part of their growth story. Dime’s ability to respond to customers quickly, their flat organizational structure, and their growth trajectory attracted me to join the Bank,” said Solomon.

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dime, said “Hiring Solomon to our Commercial Lending division is consistent with our stated goal of growing our presence in the NYC metro area. Solomon is a well-regarded banker and bringing him on board is a solid win for Dime.”

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

