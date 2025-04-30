XRP News: Buy XDX Token As XenDex Fills Its Soft Cap Ahead of Exchange Listing

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XenDex has officially filled its presale soft cap, and the clock is now ticking for those who still want in. As the crypto world celebrates Brazil’s first XRP Spot ETF, the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple gets withdrawn, and ProShares’ XRP Futures ETF receives approval, XRP sentiment has never been stronger, and XenDex is right at the heart of it.





With the presale now entering its final stretch, the price of $XDX is getting higher, and with token supply shrinking fast, many believe this is the last chance to buy before full sellout and major listings go live.

Buy $XDX Now Before Presale Ends

XenDex Is Listing on Top Exchanges Soon

Following the presale, $XDX will be listed on major centralized exchanges, opening the door to global access and deep liquidity. Confirmed exchange partners include:

Binance

Gate.io

BitMart

MEXC

FirstLedger

MagneticX

These listings are expected to significantly drive up demand, making current entry points even more valuable.

Buy Before It Sells Out Completely: https://xendex.net/presale

Why $XDX Is In High Demand

XenDex is solving some of XRPL’s biggest gaps by delivering a first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange with:

AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror the trades of top-performing investors

– Mirror the trades of top-performing investors Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend XRP and XDX tokens to earn rewards

– Borrow and lend XRP and XDX tokens to earn rewards Cross-Chain Trading – Swap XRP tokens across chains like Solana and BNB

– Swap XRP tokens across chains like Solana and BNB Staking and Yield Farming – Earn rewards by supplying liquidity to our liquidity pool

– Earn rewards by supplying liquidity to our liquidity pool DAO Governance – Use $XDX to vote on new features, upgrades, and token listings





Buy $XDX Now & Earn Rewards

Thousands of XRP holders have already joined XenDex’s Telegram and Twitter communities. Now that the soft cap is filled, attention is turning to the final phase of the presale, and tokens are vanishing quickly.

“We’ve passed our soft cap, locked in listings, and entered our final presale pricing. The next step is sellout,” said a XenDex spokesperson. “Those who wait will pay more, if there’s even any left to buy.”

Final Opportunity Before Full Sellout

With listings locked in, token supply diminishing, and price pressure mounting, now is the moment to act. Every minute you wait could mean paying more, or missing out completely.

Visit Official XenDex Links

Website: https://xendex.net

Presale: https://xendex.net/presale

Telegram: https://t.me/xendexcommunity

Twitter/X: https://x.com/xendex_xrp

Docs: https://xdxdocs.gitbook.io

Contact:

Frank Richards

Frank@xendex.net

Disclaimer: This is a paid post provided by XenDex. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91d8ec49-9b74-4631-a137-5362249fa888