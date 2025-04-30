Sharc Energy Announces 2024 Year End Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has filed financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. All figures are in Canadian Dollars and in accordance with IFRS unless otherwise stated.

Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“YE 2024”) is $2.17M representing a 36% increase over the $1.59M of revenue reported in the year ended December 31, 2023 (“YE 2023”).

As of April 30, 2025, the Company has a Sales Pipeline1 of 16.8 million (M) and Sales Order Backlog2 of $3.0M. This represents a $0.5M increase or 20% growth in Sales Order Backlog since November 27, 2024 disclosure. Sales Pipeline saw a marginal decrease of 2% since November 27, 2024 disclosure reflecting the deliberate efforts by the Company to refill the pipeline once projects convert to the order book. The combined pipeline showed an aggregate growth of 1% or $0.1M from the previous disclosure on November 27, 2024. Entering 2025, the $3.0M Sales Order Backlog, which is estimated to be converted to revenue within an average of 12 months from disclosure, represents a 38% improvement compared to YE 2024 revenue of $2.17M. The Company continues to observe the maturity of its Sales Pipeline providing the Company’s revenue more consistency and with reduced volatility, providing a solid platform to scale and grow.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024 (“Q4 2024”), the Company reported revenues of $(0.18M), a loss of $1.41M and an Adjusted EBITDA3 loss of $0.9M. In the same period in the prior year (“Q4 2023”) the company reported revenues of $(0.14M), a loss of $1.34M and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.85M.

During YE 2024, the Company reported revenues of $2.17M, a loss of $3.72M and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.57M. Revenue increased 36% over revenue comparative in 2023 of $1.59M, the loss decreased 5% over comparative in 2023 of $3.9M and Adjusted EBITDA loss increased 5% over 2023 comparative of $2.45M.

Gross margins for YE 2024 were 42% compared to 43% in YE 2023. Management remains optimistic that this margin range aligns with our expectations for the coming quarters but the margin percentage varies dependent on sales mix and stage of completion of each project.



Michael Albertson, Chief Executive Officer and President of SHARC Energy, said, "2024 was a strong growth year for the Company with revenues growing by 36% from $1.59M in 2023 to $2.17M in 2024. We enter 2025 poised to continue revenue growth momentum with nearly $3.0M in purchase orders, or Sales Order Backlog, to fulfil which would represent a 38% improvement over 2024 revenue if all realized within the year. This is without consideration of jobs that will purchase order during 2025.”

“SHARC Energy’s pipeline has reached a key maturity milestone as Sales Order Backlog averaged approximately $2.75 million in each disclosure since April 29, 2024 despite recognizing year over year revenue growth. Sales Order Backlog currently contains 9 projects made up of 3 SHARC projects and 6 PIRANHA projects. This compares to 9 projects being included in Sales Order Backlog as of April 29, 2024, consisting of 4 SHARC projects and 5 PIRANHA projects. We see this as a strong indication that the Company’s future revenue is not only growing but diversifying & stabilizing. There are several projects, including larger SHARC supported Thermal Energy Network projects, indicating signs of conversion from Sales Pipeline to Sales Order Backlog which should affirm continued stability and growth of revenue in the near and long term."

Mr. Albertson continues, “Thermal Energy Networks, commonly referred to as TENs or District Energy Systems, is a growing solution for managing small to large scale thermal energy loads efficiently and cost-effectively. WET supported solutions continue to grow in awareness and acceptance with the Company learning of projects in planning across North America and globally. In the Greater Vancouver, British Columbia region alone, there are several municipal or utility supported TENs ranging in size and scale, similar to the False Creek Neighborhood Energy Utility or leləm̓ projects, in different stages of development that will increase SHARC Energy's local footprint over the next few years. In the United States, legislation allowing or mandating utilities to develop thermal energy network demonstration projects or pilots have been passed in eight states, including the State of New York and recently added California, where the Company has installations in progress, projects in design and a growing list of leads looking to implement Wastewater Energy Transfer with District Energy Systems and TENs.”

“We are continuing to progress into new sectors for the SHARC and PIRANHA with promising opportunities developing within wastewater treatment facilities, universities, water utilities, correctional facilities and the design & build/energy sectors. These sectors are increasingly receptive to SHARC Energy's offerings which is promising as these sectors can provide fewer regulatory hurdles, long-term customer relationships, shorter sales cycles, and the potential for larger-scale projects. The Company anticipates the closing of new business in these adjacent sectors as early as this year.”

“Furthermore, SHARC Energy is gearing up to launch new products in its portfolio which will be introduced to the market soon. With the support of original equipment manufacturer relationships SHARC Energy has, we feel there is significant opportunity to better serve more customers and increase our revenue and margin dollars earned going forward. SHARC Energy’s tailwinds are strong and set to propel the Company to profitability in the coming years. We are very excited about our position in the thermal energy market!” stated Mr. Albertson.

Q4 2024 Highlights and Subsequent Events

Michael Albertson appointed CEO, President and Director. On December 12, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Michael Albertson as the new Chief Executive Officer, President and Director. Lynn Mueller has led SHARC Energy as CEO, President and Chairman of the Board since 2014 and will stay on as Executive Chairman of SHARC Energy’s Board of Directors.

Fred Andriano appointed to the Board of Directors. The Company announced the appointment of Fred Andriano to its Board of Directors on November 7, 2024. Mr. Andriano was previously CFO at WaterFurnace International, where his leadership was critical in strategic acquisitions, international joint ventures and impressive growth, with revenues doubling from $65M to $130M culminating in a $364M acquisition by NIBE Group in 2014. He continued as CFO and eventually moving to Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services for NIBE North America. During this time, Mr. Andriano played a pivotal role in securing major acquisitions, such as Enertech and The Climate Control Group, expanding NIBE’s footprint in the renewable energy space.

Closing of $2 Million 8.0% Debenture financing. The Company closed a non-brokered private placement of debenture units of the Company (“Debenture units”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit, for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. Each Debenture Unit will be comprised of: (i) a $1,000 principal amount of 8.0% unsecured debenture of the Company (the “Debenture”); and (ii) 5,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

False Creek Neighbourhood Energy Utility (“NEU”) Expansion. The Company continued work on the supply and maintenance agreement with the City of Vancouver for the provision and maintenance of five SHARC systems for the False Creek NEU Expansion. During the period, the Company completed and billed milestone 3.5 of 5 of the agreement, where all components have been delivered to site. The remaining milestones were achieved in Q1 and Q2 2025.

SHARC WET system key in Whitney Young retrofit featured in NYSERDA Empire Building Challenge. The Company shipped a SHARC WET system for the Whitney Young Manor recapitalization project in Yonkers, New York during Q1 2024. The Whitney Young Manor will undergo a $22 million renovation, with nearly $12 million allocated to the project’s decarbonization effort, inclusive of all energy efficiency measures. The retrofit project will highlight how to leverage a recapitalization opportunity to comprehensively retrofit energy systems and modernize an affordable housing complex.

SHARC and PIRANHA at forefront of Phase 1 of transformative $1.2B development to create 2,400 affordable homes, a medical clinic, and retail in Brooklyn, New York. The Company shipped SHARC and PIRANHA WET systems to the first phase of a transformative $1.2 billion redevelopment in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood led by Apex Building Company, L+M Development Partners, RiseBoro Community Partnership, and Services for the Underserved. The SHARC system shipped in Q1 2024 and the PIRANHAs in Q3 2024. Future phases of the development are incorporating SHARC and PIRANHA WET systems in their preliminary designs.

Insiders, including management and directors, have purchased 5,653,396 common shares of the Company during YE 2024. Insider ownership represents 16% of the current outstanding float.



For complete financial information for the year ended December 31, 2024, please see the Audited Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as “District Energy”.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller Executive Chairman For investor inquiries, please contact:

For media inquiries, please contact: Hanspaul Pannu Mike Tanyi Chief Financial & Operating Officer Director of Marketing & IT SHARC Energy SHARC Energy Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4 Telephone: 604.475.7710 Ext.109 Email:hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com Email: mike.tanyi@sharcenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

1 Sales Pipeline is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Year End 2024 MD&A.

2 Sales Order Backlog is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Year End 2024 MD&A.

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please see discussion of Alternative Performance Measures and Non-IFRS Measures in the Year end 2024 MD&A.